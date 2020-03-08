Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Long-time Siloam Springs band directors and husband-and-wife team Sean and Janna Lane are working together to plan the Arkansas Bandmasters Association's summer convention. Janna Lane is president of the association's executive board and Sean Lane is chair of the spousal committee.

Long-time Siloam Springs band director and music teacher Janna Lane is leading the Arkansas Bandmasters Association (ABA) executive board and is working to plan the organization's summer convention.

Her husband and fellow-band director Sean Lane is serving as the chair of the ABA's spousal committee and will be organizing activities for families of band directors during the convention, which will take place on July 29 through Aug. 1 in Fort Smith.

ABA is a non-profit organization associated with the Arkansas Band & Orchestra Association for band directors from public and private schools across the state, according to Janna Lane. The husband and wife team was nominated to serve on the organization's board five years ago. Board members serve five-year terms and each year they take on more responsibilities until they take on the leadership roles their final year.

While the president and spousal committee chair always work as a team, it is somewhat unusual for both members to be band directors and even more unusual for the wife to lead the executive board while the husband leads the spousal committee, the Lanes said. Sometimes a band director's spouse who is not a member of the profession will lead the committee while other times a band director will choose someone from the board who is not their spouse to lead with them, they said.

"Most of the spouses are female, there are more male band directors than there are female by great numbers," Janna Lane said.

As president of the board, Janna Lane is responsible for planning the summer convention, which will include bringing in clinicians for continuing education and organizing activities for the 400 to 500 band directors from across the state who attend.

"It's an honor to know that your fellow colleagues trust you with their education and their learning," she said.

Seraph Brass, an internationally known all-female brass ensemble, will be the featured performers at the conference, Janna Lane said.

Including band director's families in the annual convention has been a long standing tradition, she said. The tradition fits well with the theme for this year's convention, which focuses on relationships and "learning to take care of yourself so you can take care of others," she said.

"It's such a stressful job and it requires so many hours, we are just focusing on relationships and stress relievers and making sure you don't forget the family when you are doing things," she said. "Our goal is always to keep the families involved because band directors are so busy and they spend a lot of time away from their families so we want to provide an opportunity for their families to come with them when they are learning so we have to set up activities for them as well."

While the band directors are busy with continuing education, their spouses do activities such as painting, cupcake decorating and touring the city, Sean Lane said.

"We've kind of reversed roles here," he said. "Generally, historically the spouse is the mom of the group and I always joke we are going to do fly fishing and shoot skeet, we probably won't go that far, but I have been looking for some out of the norm things for the spouses to do."

Janna Lane is in her 27th year of teaching and her husband is in his 24th year. The couple has been working in Siloam Springs Schools for the past 20 years, they said. Last year, Janna transitioned from head middle school band director to elementary music teacher when the role became available, she said.

The couple say they make a good team at work and at home because music is their life.

"It's not a career you leave at work and come home, it is you," Sean Lane said.

"It's who we are, I think it strengthens our relationship being married and sharing the same occupation," Janna Lane said. "You just have to learn what's at work is at work and what's home is at home and it's going to cross paths a lot."

General News on 03/08/2020