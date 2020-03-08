Liliann Halderman Walls

Liliann Halderman Walls, age 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was known by many names to those who loved her: Liliann, Lillie, Sissy, Aunt Lil, Momma, Grandma Lil, Granny Little, Grandma Great.

Lil was suddenly taken from us on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Those of us who knew Lil dearly, see the irony in her passing on a date that only happens every four years. She is survived by her husband, David Walls; mother, Henrietta "Shem" Cheshire of Sedan, Kan.; siblings, Floyd Halderman and Carmen Loftin, both of Sedan; children, Matt and Dana Halderman of Sedan, Jessica and Kenny Gray of Liberty, Mo.; and stepchildren, Kendra and Scott Quashnick, Tawnya Gonzales, Justin Walls all of Bakersfield, Calif., and David Jr. and Tracy Walls of Rogers, Ark.

David and Lil have a large blended family of 16 grandchildren! Grandchildren are Dakota Halderman and his wife-to-be Annie Jackson who reside in Sedan, Kan., Tayte Halderman also of Sedan, Zane Morgan, Marshall Morgan, Trent Morgan and Annabelle Gray all of Liberty, Mo., Destanie Denny, Jaidyn and Zion Gonzales, Cole and Kailee Quashnick, Georgia, Jackson and Daxton Walls, Alexis and Eli Standefer. Lil was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Serenity and Nayley Denny and John Wyatt Miller Halderman -- the newest piece of Lil's heart.

She is also survived by her Aunt Maxine McCoy, and multiple nieces and nephews, great nieces and nearly too many cousins to count.

Lil was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dee and Lillie Pierce of Elgin, Kan., and Floyd and Naydene Halderman of Sedan, Kan. Her Father, Charles Halderman of Gravette, Ark.; and uncles, Floyd (Bid) McCoy, Raymond Pierce and Roy (Boog) Pierce.

Liliann was born November 1, 1956, in Sedan, Kan. She attended several schools including Elgin Elementary in Elgin, Kan., in Louisburg, Kan., and in Keifer, Okla., -- where she was voted prom queen and had her son, Matt with then boyfriend, John Whitchurch. She graduated from Sedan High School in 1976.

Lil lived for several years in Tulsa, Okla., with her son, Matt, and husband, Mike Crouch; it was then that they had their only child, Jessica. Lil spent her time in Tulsa doing hair and attending every music event or festival she could. Lil also earned an associate's degree from Tulsa Junior College; she was very proud of this, as she was a working, single mother going to night classes.

In the early 2000s, Lil moved back to her hometown of Sedan. She loved living so close to her family and especially her grandsons, Dakota and Tayte. She loved having them over to stay the night and watching them grow through the years. During this time, Lil worked at the Sedan Floral. This was by far her favorite job; she loved playing in the dirt and growing beautiful flowers. Her home was always overflowing with plants, inside and out.

Lil reconnected with David Joe Walls, the love of her life, whom she had known in high school; she said he was the most handsome of all her brother's friends. They were married on a beautiful June day in 2007 at The Hollow Park in Sedan, Kan., surrounded by their families. It was then that she relocated to Northwest Arkansas with David; his family welcoming her with open arms. David and Lil were married nearly 13 of the best years of their lives. They enjoyed going to the casino together, traveling to Missouri, Kansas and California to visit kids and grandkids and watching every ballgame they could, whether it was 45 degrees out or 95.

Lil went to every Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival there was, rain or shine! She was an avid music supporter. She listened to her music loud and sang even louder; feeling the lyrics in her heart and soul.

Lil spent her final days surrounded by those who loved her most; in a beautiful, comforting hospice house.

It is for those reasons that we ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Chautauqua Hills Blues Festival or the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sedan, Kan., on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

"Kiss all the babies for me!"

PAID OBITUARY

Nancy Jane Marsh

Nancy Jane Marsh, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Burnice and Cressie Van Hooser-Ferguson. She lived her entire life on her family's farm. While attending college at John Brown University, she met Lyle Marsh while roller-skating. She became a kindergarten teacher at Buttons and Bows and later she became Lyle's secretary at Marsh's Racing Tire Inc. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing the piano and attending church at Gum Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of the home; one daughter, Cindy Brackin of Gravette, Ark.; one son, Randy Marsh; two brothers, James "Jimmy" Ferguson and wife Beverly of Midwest City, Okla., and Van Ferguson and wife Dorothy of Tahlequah, Okla.; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs with Pastor Gordon Topping officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine Richards

Geraldine Richards, 84, of Westville, Okla., died March 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Antelope, Texas, to Howard and Oleta Mays. She married Garland Richards on April 30, 1960, in Lawton, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Brenda; and a son, Gerald.

She is survived by a son, Billy Null of Idaho; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Antelope Cemetery in Antelope.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Jim Sheets

Jim Sheets, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 1, 2020.

He worked in the administration of John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark., for 17 years. He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives, and was the first Republican in the Arkansas House of Representatives since reconstruction. He also served as manager of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and later was the real estate agent selling the property on the Illinois River to the DaySpring Greeting Cards Company.

He retired from his position as executive secretary of the Kiwanis International Foundation in Indianapolis, Ind. He joined the Kawanis Club of Siloam Springs in 1953. He was a Kiwanian for 66 years. He retired in 1998 and he and family moved to Bella Vista.

He was a Christian. He was a member of Village Baptist Church Bella Vista. He served in the leadership of Youth for Christ Clubs in Siloam Springs and Columbus, Ga. He also taught Sunday school class for both children and adults.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha; one daughter, Kimberly; three sons, Mark, Kevin and Aaron; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. March 14, 2020, at Village Baptist Church located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Westfield Chapel of Springdale, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/08/2020