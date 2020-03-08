Just days after handing Harrison a 4-0 loss in its season opener Monday, the Siloam Springs boys soccer team had to settle for a 1-1 tie with the Goblins in a return trip on Friday in the ReMax Cup.

Siloam Springs scored an early goal when Danny Daughtery found Julio Maldonado for a goal in the fifth minute.

But the Panthers gave up an equalizier on a Harrison free kick in the 20th minute to tie the game 1-1.

Because it's a tournament, the match ended after 60 minutes of play.

"Right now our guys have to learn, as talented as they are and can be, respect is earned through results," said head coach Luke Shoemaker. "They have to go out and get results if they really want to prove they are a contender. If they want a state championship they have to take it. No one is just going to give it to them."

Siloam Springs 2, Prairie Grove 0

The Siloam Springs boys picked up a 2-0 win at Prairie Grove on Thursday night.

Julio Maldonado assisted on a Jose Posada goal in the 17th minute for the Panthers' first score.

Posada assisted on Danny Daughtery's goal in the 45th minute.

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to continue play in the ReMax Cup on Saturday in Harrison. Results were not available at presstime.

The Siloam Springs boys play at Van Buren on Tuesday.

Sports on 03/08/2020