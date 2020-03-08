Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Allika Pearson competes in the 5,000-meter run at the NAIA Indoor National Championships on Thursday in Brookings, S.D.

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- John Brown sophomore runner Allika Pearson competed in the 5,000-meter run inside Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday afternoon.

Although the lone Golden Eagle representative, the run for Pearson was a watershed moment for the program as she stood at the starting line as the first John Brown University representative to compete at a national championship track and field event in program history.

Entering the contest with the 11th-best time in the NAIA this season, a 17-minute, 58-second mark set at the Missouri Southern State Lion Invite, Pearson raced in the first group of 14 runners. The top four from each of the two heats and the next four best times regardless of heat would advance to the finals on Saturday afternoon.

In perfect position midway through the run, Pearson battled through cramps to complete the run in 19:16, placing 28th overall.

It was Pearson's third individual trip to an NAIA National Championships, having twice competed in cross country the previous two falls.

Pearson and the rest of the Golden Eagle track and field squads will now turn their collective attention to the outdoor season, slated to begin on March 14 when JBU participates in the Central Arkansas Spring Opener in Conway, Ark.

