The John Brown University women's basketball leading scoring duo of freshman Tarrah Stephens and junior Taylor Fergen each earned All-Sooner Athletic Conference honors, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

For the second time in five years, head coach Jeff Soderquist produced the conference's Freshman of the Year as Stephens earned the honor after leading the Golden Eagles and all SAC freshman players in scoring. Stephens also was named to the Honorable Mention squad while Fergen picked up her first-career SAC accolades, landing on the third team.

Stephens follows in the footsteps of Baily Cameron, who won the award in 2015-16, as the league's top freshman, pacing the Golden Eagles with 14.1 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per night. The product of Wyandotte, Okla., started all 29 games on the season and shot 41.5 percent from the field and produced 1.3 blocks per game. Stephens finished the season ninth in the league in scoring and posted 23 double-digit performances, including four 20-point performances. The freshman closed out the season with a career-high 28 points at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) and finished the 2019-20 campaign with three contests securing at least 10 rebounds. Her 37 blocks ranks 24th in the nation and the forward posted three double-double efforts.

Fergen picks up her first-career All-Sooner Athletic honors with a third-team selection after another strong season. The native of Republic, Mo., finished second on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game and was close behind Stephens with 5.4 rebounds a contest. Finishing sixth in the league with 3.7 assists per game, Fergen shot 42.6 percent from the floor and converted just north of 73 percent of her chances at the charity stripe. She was the only Golden Eagle to average over 2.0 offensive rebounds per game and produced 16 double-digit scoring performances, including a career-high 25-point outing against Paul Quinn. Fergen kicked off the season with a 10-assist performance against Crowley's Ridge and dished out at least four assists 13 times.

John Brown finished the regular season with a 9-20 record to go along with a 5-15 record in Sooner Athletic play, but will return all three of its leading scorers next season.

Sports on 03/08/2020