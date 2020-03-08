The planning commission will hear the request for a special use permit for Taco Jake's at its meeting on Tuesday.

Jacob Frese, owner of Taco Jake's, submitted a request for a special use permit to install a drive-through at his restaurant, according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark, community development director on March 2. Frese was previously denied this permit during the planning commission meeting on Aug. 13, 2019, according to an Aug. 18, 2019, article in the Herald-Leader.

City staff is recommending that the permit be denied, the staff report states. Should the planning commission approve the request the restaurant will have to satisfy six conditions, the staff report states.

• Frese will have to construct a new privacy fence or modify the existing fence to obscure vehicular light.

• Frese will have to execute access easements within the property located at 399 Hwy. 412 W. and 315 Hwy. 412 W.

• Frese and any future owners will be prohibited from installing a speaker box or similar device on the property.

• The special use permit will fully comply with the pending ordinance subject to its adoption upon final inspection.

• Frese will have to stripe the boundary between the rear parking area and the drive-through aisle and install striping and signage to direct customers to the area prior to the final inspection.

• Frese will modify all existing exterior lighting to include shielding with full cut off style prior to the final inspection.

One issue -- which may result in a denial for Frese -- was stated in an email from Carla Wasson, attorney for Wasson Funeral Home. In her email, Wasson mentioned City Code Section 54-24, which prohibits successive development permits for the same issue on the same property within the 365 days.

The original application asked for a 12-foot-wide drive-through lane and the current one asks for a 10-foot-wide drive-through lane in almost exactly the same place on the same property, Wasson said. This gives the city a lack of jurisdiction to grant the permit, Wasson said.

The planning commission will also consider the second phase of the drive-through ordinance. Phase one was adopted at the city board meeting on Jan. 7 and required business owners to provide special implements such as a privacy fence to block out light if installing a drive-through that will be adjacent to a residential property in order to obtain a special use permit to install the drive-through according to a staff report prepared by Clark on Nov. 19, 2019. The second phase of the ordinance will define what a drive-through is and will apply standards such as stacking distance of vehicles, lane markings and minimum width according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads, senior planner on Feb. 24.

Other business to go before the planning commission includes reviewing:

• A special use permit for the 300 block of North Progress Ave.

• A final plat development permit for 3897 E. Kenwood St.

• A final plat development permit for the 21400 block of Davidson Road.

• An update to the Master Street Plan.

General News on 03/08/2020