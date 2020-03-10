The Siloam Springs baseball team fell on the short end of an offensive slugfest 18-11 on Saturday against Watson Chapel in the Arkansas Select Tournament at Conway.

Leading 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, the Wildcats scored eight runs to pull ahead 13-4.

Siloam Springs got three runs back in the bottom of the inning to pull within 13-7, but Watson Chapel added three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Siloam Springs opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Wildcats scored five in the top of the second to go up 5-2.

The Panthers pulled within 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Chapel finished the game with 11 hits and took advantage of seven Siloam Springs errors and seven Panther walks.

Brayden Fain was the losing pitcher for Siloam Springs, while Jacob Gilbert and Nathan Lee each worked on the mound.

The Panthers had eight hits offensively, with Taylor Pool collecting three of those hits and scoring four runs.

J.P. Wills had a base hit and three RBIs, while Isaac Price had a base hit and scored three runs.

Elijah Coffey and Gilbert each had a hit, run and RBI. Lee and Gavin Henson each scored a run, while Tanner Broyles had a hit and RBI.

Up next

The Panthers were scheduled to play Huntsville on Tuesday at Veterans Park in Rogers. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to Rogers on Thursday to play Farmington at Veterans Park. On Friday, the Panthers are scheduled to play Sallisaw, Okla., at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, home of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

