Janelle Jessen/File photo A.J. Anglin speaks to Siloam Springs Republican Women in January. He won the election for Benton County District Court District 1, Division 3 on March 3.

A.J. Anglin won the position of district court judge in Sioam Springs on March 3, defeating David Bailey of Gravette.

Anglin, of Siloam Springs, will become the new circuit court judge of Benton County District Court District 1, Division 3 on Jan. 1, 2021, Anglin said.

"I feel honored that the voters of Benton County elected me as a Benton County judge," Anglin said. "I will work hard for them every day I am in office."

Anglin won the election with 55 percent of the votes (20,324), according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette on March 4. Bailey received 45 percent of the votes (16,527). Anglin will replace Judge Stephen Thomas, who did not seek reelection, the article states.

The term for district judges is four years and the annual salary is $147,084, the article states.

Anglin was a Siloam Springs police officer before becoming a deputy prosecutor in Benton County, the article states. He currently works in private practice at Miller, Butler, Schneider, Pawlik and Rozzell, in the firm's Siloam Springs office.

Anglin plans on working for the firm until he is sworn in next year, he said. Thomas' last day in office will be Dec. 31, Anglin said.

Anglin said he is looking forward to the career change.

"I look forward to working with the staff in the circuit clerk's office and the Siloam Springs city prosecutor," he said.

General News on 03/11/2020