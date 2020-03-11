The Siloam Springs boys soccer team went 1-1 on Saturday on the final day of the ReMax Cup in Harrison.

The Panthers started the day with a 3-0 win against Green Forest before losing 4-0 to Fayetteville and former SSHS coach Brent Crenshaw.

Against Green Forest, Erik Gomez, Julio Maldonado and Ronny Ramirez all had goals for the Panthers. Jose Posada, Christian Ruiz and Edward Rojas all had assists.

In the second game of the day, Fayetteville (5-0) scored a pair of goals in each half for the shutout win.

The Panthers dropped to 3-1-1 overall with the loss.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team played Bentonville High's junior varsity to a scoreless tie in regulation before losing 4-2 in penalty kicks.

Karen Flores and Lindsey Bolstad each converted penalty kicks for Siloam Springs (0-3-1).

The Lady Panthers also lost in PKs on Thursday against Bentonville's varsity team.

Up next

Both Siloam Springs teams were scheduled to play at Van Buren on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers return to action at home on Thursday for a nonconference matchup against Decatur. Both teams are scheduled to host Beebe on Friday at Panther Stadium with the varsity boys playing at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 7 p.m.

