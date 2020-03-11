Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Ira Perrier looks to make a play against Southwestern Assemblies of God during the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Hutcherson Center on the campus of Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- The John Brown men's basketball team rushed out to an 11-0 lead and held fourth-seeded No. 13 Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) off the scoreboard for the first 5 minutes, 21 seconds of Saturday's Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

But the No. 9 Golden Eagles fell victim to offensive droughts and lost to the Lions, 66-51, inside the Hutcherson Center on the campus of Wayland Baptist.

After a quick feeling-out process, senior Quintin Bailey got things going in the paint and over the next three possessions the Golden Eagles (28-5) knocked down triples to take a commanding 11- 0 advantage. Junior Kiree Hutchings hit a trey before junior Densier Carnes connected on back-to-back attempts behind the arc, stunning the Lions after their 101-79 win over top-seeded and No. 1 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in the semifinals on Friday night.

The Lions responded, however, holding John Brown to just one field goal -- a Hutchings four-point play -- over the next 8:23 as SAGU roared back to take an 18-15 lead. Finally, sophomore Luke Harper tied the score at 18 apiece with a triple from the top of the arc, and freshman Nathan Stolz's trey from the right arc in front of the Lions bench kept the lead with JBU, 21-18.

Harper's runner in the key maintained the two-point lead, 23-21, but the Golden Eagles would again fall victim of the drought. Unable to find the scoreboard for the remaining 6:18 of the half, SAGU ripped off a 14-0 run to take a 33-23 lead into the intermission.

The Golden Eagle offense, struggling through poor shooting and turnovers, faced a game-high 24-point deficit, 57-33, midway through the second half. Although using a short 7-0 run that was capped by a Rokas Grabliauskas triple to pull within 13, 58-45, that would be the closest the SAC tournament's second seed would come in erasing the SAGU momentum, all without Sooner Athletic Player of the Year Nykolas Mason, who was out with an injury.

"Although we are disappointed with the outcome today, I'm really proud of the guys and everything they've done to earn their way to today's championship game," head coach Jason Beschta said. "We ran into a SAGU team that did an amazing job this weekend playing some of the best basketball of the year without their best player. You have to give them credit for what they accomplished this weekend, but we have to look at these last couple of games and find some more effective ways to move each other the ball and score.

"Now we are excited for the selection show and learning who we play. We're excited about the opportunity to use this week and a half to not just recover, but to keep pushing and improving so that we can go to Kansas City playing our best basketball of the season."

Unable to find any rhythm in the first-half shooting just 29 percent (8-of-28), JBU struggled through its second-worst shooting effort of the season. Committing an uncharacteristic 22 turnovers, the Lions turned the miscues into 24 points off miscues.

While SAGU cooled off significantly after its lopsided semifinal win over the nation's top team, the Lions still shot 43 percent (21-of-49) from the floor and hit 11-of-28 from long range. Joshua Kashila's 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting led all scorers. Cody Farmer came off the bench to provide 15 points on five triples, while Kenneton Williams delivered seven points and eight boards in the win.

Carnes and Bailey contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, but the Golden Eagles were limited to just 31 points outside of the paint. Carnes' eight rebounds led JBU to a 38-30 advantage on the glass.

Southwestern Assemblies of God captured its second SAC tournament title in three seasons, while the Golden Eagles were denied a title in the final game for the second consecutive season. SAGU is 2-0 all-time in championship games, and John Brown falls to 1-3 in four appearances since 2010.

Up Next

John Brown, armed with a program record 28 wins entering tournament play, will now have to await an official bid to come down from Kansas City. The Golden Eagles will gather on Wednesday night to watch the Selection Show, awaiting an at-large berth and to find out its Round of 32 opponent and game time. JBU is hoping for its ninth trip to Kansas City in program history.

Sports on 03/11/2020