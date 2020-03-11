The American Diabetes Association reports on researchers who set out to explore the hypothesis that one of the many functions of sleep is to help assure normal metabolism of sugar. Their study reveals new evidence that failure to get slightly more than eight hours sleep each night may inhibit your body's sensitivity to its own insulin. Nearly 25 million Americans have impaired glucose tolerance, a potentially pre-diabetic condition that results from poor insulin sensitivity.

Insulin is a hormone your body produces and uses to convert sugars, starches and other foods into energy. Getting inadequate sleep not only builds up a sleep debt but also disrupts other body functions. Consistent sleep loss is common in industrialized countries where people tend to drive themselves for high work performance and more hours on the job, thus reducing their sleeping hours.

The study cited by the ADA indicates that failure to get the sleep recommended by experts may be contributing to the rising incidence of diabetes. Researchers set out to explore the hypothesis that one of the many functions of sleep is to help assure normal metabolism of sugar. The study showed that insulin sensitivity in "short sleepers" was almost 40 percent lower than in normal sleepers. It also showed that continued sleep reduction in otherwise healthy young adults impaired the ability of insulin to do its job properly.

This kind of insulin resistance observed in the study is linked to other problems including hypertension, abnormal lipid levels, and obesity. Other research shows that if you don't sleep long enough, you are at greater risk for weight gain even if you eat an excellent diet and exercise regularly. The cause of diabetes is a mystery, although both genetics and environmental factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, and now lack of sleep appear to play roles. Diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney disease, heart disease, and amputations. It is the sixth leading cause of death by disease in the U.S.

Stress and diabetes

Stress is a normal part of life, but like lack of sleep it can be hard on your body -- particularly if you have diabetes. When you're stressed you may not take care of yourself. You may exercise less, not take time to plan meals, or fail to check your glucose levels. Stress also can make your body less sensitive to insulin.

When you start to feel stressed, ask yourself what you can do about the problem. Then do it.

Accepting the problem, doing what you can, and then trying to relax and let it go can drastically reduce your stress level. Learn to relax by finding the right technique for you -- whether it's practicing breathing exercises, joining a sports team, starting a new hobby or volunteering at a nonprofit organization.

