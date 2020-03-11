FARMINGTON -- Farmington police last week arrested a 41-year-0ld Siloam Springs man in connection with rape/sexual intercourse, according to a preliminary report.

Anthony Patrick Fine was arrested March 5 following an investigation of a sexual assault report from a Farmington woman who said she initially consented to two types of sex but told Fine "no" to a third type of sex.

According to the victim, Fine held her down and forced himself on her. The victim contacted police and advised police she was going to the hospital for a sexual assault evaluation.

According to the report, Detective Justin Collins arranged to have the victim call Fine and recorded the 13-minute conversation. During the phone call, Fine said he owed the victim an apology and apologized for the incident.

The victim said she had told Fine "no" and had communicated that clearly to him. According to the report, Fine responded, "And I dropped the ball."

The report said that Collins located Fine at his residence in Siloam Springs and identified himself. Fine immediately said he wanted to talk to his attorney, the report said.

According to the report, Fine did not object to a D.N.A. sample and voluntarily went to the Siloam Springs Police Department. Fine invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during an interview at the department. He was taken to Washington County Detention Center for processing and booked into the center with a $25,000 bond. He has since been released from the detention center.

