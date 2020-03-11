The Heritage League of Siloam Springs is hosting a 50s-themed gala as its spring fundraiser.

The gala, "Let's Go to the Hop," will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Brick Ballroom, according to Melissa McClelland, gala chair. This fundraiser will benefit The Garden and Little Free Pantry, as well as local scholarships, McClelland said.

"We chose the Little Free Pantry and The Garden to help with the hunger and food insecurities in the area," McClelland said.

There will be a dinner catered by Edibles by Zoe, a chance to dance to some 50s music and a silent auction, McClelland said.

Some items to be auctioned off include a chair by La-Z-Boy, gift certificates for multi-night stays with food vouchers at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and a tooth whitening kit from Dr. VanDyck, McClelland said.

The Heritage League will also have a few table sponsors such as Coldwell Banker, Jet Stream/Pipelife, B.A. Martin Trucking and the Lions Club.

Along with the dinner and silent auction, the Heritage League will be honoring Shirley Dilbeck, the league's first president in 1969, along with other members who have served the non-profit throughout the years, McClelland said.

Tickets for the event will be $40 for individual tickets and $70 for couple's tickets, McClelland said. Each ticket holder will receive one complimentary drink ticket, McClelland said. Tickets can be purchased at Cafe on Broadway, Coldwell Banker and Creative Corner, McClelland said.

The Heritage League will also be taking up donations for the Free Pantry. People who bring $5-$10 worth of food will be entered for an additional drink ticket, McClelland said.

In the past, the Heritage League has raised money for Evan Thomas, the Fraternal Order of Police, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Honor Flight and Genesis House.

"We are just excited and thankful to be able to be part of Siloam and help these great charities and provide scholarships for students," McClelland said.

General News on 03/11/2020