Community members will have the chance to dine and shop local on March 12, when Main Street Siloam Springs presents its first Girls Night Out of the year.

Girls Night Out encourages people to come down to stop, shop and dine in downtown Siloam Springs, according to Julie Chandler, one of the organizers of the event. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., she said.

The evening will begin with an opening reception at 5 p.m. at 204 S. Broadway St., also known as the "Greetings from Siloam" mural building, Chandler said. Refreshments will be served there from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and participants will have the chance to win gift cards to downtown businesses and to meet the sponsors for Girls Night Out, according to discoversiloam.com.

This event's presenting sponsor is Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and the supporting sponsor is Centennial Bank, the site states.

Girls Night Out has been going on for at least eight years, Chandler said.

"Girls Night Out is a quarterly event, during which Main Street is working to enhance the image of the downtown as an exciting community center and marketing the strengths and attractions of the historic district," Chandler said.

There will be two more Girls Night Out events in 2020 on June 11 and Sept. 12, according to maistreetsiloam.org.

The participating businesses for March's Girls Night Out will be:

• 2 Gals Junk

• 28 Springs

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Cari's Closet Consignment Boutique and Formal Wear

• The Courtyard Event Center

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Ivory Bill Brewing

• Madison Avenue Boutique VIP

• Maggie Blue's Boutique

• Occasions

• The "Painting Place" Studio & More

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• The Pewter Rabbit Gifthouse

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Siloam Springs Museum

• Tintos & Tapas

General News on 03/11/2020