Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Main Street hosts Girls Night Out by Marc Hayot Staff Writer n mhayot@nwadg.com | March 11, 2020 at 5:27 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted Alma Sanchez (left), Julie Chandler, Melanie Provost and Dorothy Letellier hold posters for Girls Night Out.

Community members will have the chance to dine and shop local on March 12, when Main Street Siloam Springs presents its first Girls Night Out of the year.

Girls Night Out encourages people to come down to stop, shop and dine in downtown Siloam Springs, according to Julie Chandler, one of the organizers of the event. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., she said.

The evening will begin with an opening reception at 5 p.m. at 204 S. Broadway St., also known as the "Greetings from Siloam" mural building, Chandler said. Refreshments will be served there from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and participants will have the chance to win gift cards to downtown businesses and to meet the sponsors for Girls Night Out, according to discoversiloam.com.

This event's presenting sponsor is Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and the supporting sponsor is Centennial Bank, the site states.

Girls Night Out has been going on for at least eight years, Chandler said.

"Girls Night Out is a quarterly event, during which Main Street is working to enhance the image of the downtown as an exciting community center and marketing the strengths and attractions of the historic district," Chandler said.

There will be two more Girls Night Out events in 2020 on June 11 and Sept. 12, according to maistreetsiloam.org.

The participating businesses for March's Girls Night Out will be:

• 2 Gals Junk

• 28 Springs

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Cari's Closet Consignment Boutique and Formal Wear

• The Courtyard Event Center

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Ivory Bill Brewing

• Madison Avenue Boutique VIP

• Maggie Blue's Boutique

• Occasions

• The "Painting Place" Studio & More

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• The Pewter Rabbit Gifthouse

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Siloam Springs Museum

• Tintos & Tapas

General News on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: Main Street hosts Girls Night Out

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT