50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Man of the Year was M.L. Van Poucke, who received the Outstanding Young Man award at the annual Jaycee Distinguished Service Awards Banquet. Mr. Van Poucke's parents made a surprise visit from Chicago to witness the presentation of the award along with about 150 others at the banquet.

"Moose," as he is known to friends, was nominated for the State Outstanding Young Man award, in a signed letter to Jaycee headquarters. The letter was hand carried by the wife of Lieutenant Governor Maurice "Footsie" Britt.

The Lieutenant Governor was the featured speaker for the affair, which also boasted dinner music by the New Design, a group from John Brown University.

After the banquet, the Lieutenant Governor said this was the finest DSA Banquet he had seen in years and of the three he had attended that year, this was by far the best handled.

Mrs. Dennis Arnold and Terry Rainey were responsible for the fine organization shown in carrying off the banquet so smoothly.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

John Brown University's Carlos Avarard was named to the 1994-95 All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Team. Receiving Honorable Mention recognition from JBU were seniors Joseph Owegi and Andy Benson.

Avrard, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Metairie, La., led the Golden Eagles with 15.0 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game. "Carlos is well-deserving of the honor," JBU head coach John Sheehy said. "Over the season he has been our most consistent player."

Indeed, Avrard's numbers demonstrate his consistency. He led JBU in scoring 14 of its 20 regular season games. His rebounding totals were high for the team in 18 contests. While 23 points was his highest single-game scoring total. Avrard was seldom held to single digits in scoring. For the season, he shot 55.3 percent from the field and 71.3 percent from the free throw line.

With 32 points in the season finale at Ouachita Baptist, Benson pushed his scoring average for the season into double figures, closing out the regular season averaging 10.2 points per game.

Benson, a 6-foot senior from Doniphan, Mo., finished the season shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 77.6 percent from the free throw line. He led the team in assists and steals.

Owegi led JBU in shooting percentage, knocking down 57.3 percent of his field goals. The 6-foot-8 senior from Nairobi, Kenya, averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

A John Brown University graduate returned home to Omaha, Neb., after surviving a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and numerous aftershocks.

Andrea Kahnk arrived home from Chile on Wednesday.

The initial quake hit Feb. 27 about 60 miles north of Concepcion, Chile.

On Thursday, the largest of more than 250 aftershocks since the initial quake registered at magnitude 6.9.

Kahnk was traveling south from her apartment in downtown Concepcion when the monster quake hit. The bus she was riding stopped and then started to shake and bounce around.

Kahnk had recently moved to Concepcion to teach English to business professionals.

She graduated from JBU in December 2007 with bachelor's degrees in business administration and Spanish.

Community on 03/11/2020