Orwell Moore (right) poses with the Red Heads after he bought the team and moved the organization to his hometown of Caraway. The Red Heads will be inducted as a team this week into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. (photo submitted/Tammy Moore Harrison)

You've likely seen the popular movie A League of Their Own, which tells the story of a professional baseball league where women played against women.

But are you familiar with the story of a barnstorming women's professional basketball team that played against men and beat them 90 percent of the time? If not, you should.

Willa Faye "Red" Mason is 90 years old and a retired college professor from Siloam Springs. She played in the 1940s and '50s with the All-American Red Heads, who will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Friday along with such notables as Anthony Lucas, Gus Malzahn and Jim Counce, a shut-down defender for coach Eddie Sutton and the Razorbacks.

Mason will travel to Little Rock and join 34 other former Red Heads who are expected for Thursday's reception and Friday's banquet and induction ceremony.

"I never dreamed when I was in high school I'd be involved in something like this," said Mason, who graduated from Siloam Springs in 1947. "I'm very proud to be a part of it. For over 50 years, the Red Heads traveled the country showing the people women could play basketball."

The All-American Red Heads showed from 1936-1986 they could indeed play during a 200-game schedule each season that included 96 consecutive victories one year. They were a female version of the Harlem Globetrotters and flourished in the 1960s and 1970s under the guidance of Orwell Moore, who bought the team from C.M. Olson in Missouri and moved the organization to his hometown of Caraway. My hometown.

My uncle, Benny Wayne Overman, was a coach for the Red Heads, who mostly dyed their hair, and my aunt, Pat Overman, was a sharpshooter who played the Meadowlark Lemon role as the team comedian. The Red Heads wore colorful red, white, and blue uniforms and traveled in a stretch limousine to challenge men's teams usually comprised of coaches, teachers, and administrators from high schools across the country. One year, Pat Overman had her nose broken while playing in an exhibition game against the New England Patriots football team.

"I caught an elbow and started bleeding," Pat Overman said. "It wasn't intentional. They were just big guys. I went to the hospital, but I didn't miss any game."

I am convinced a movie about the Red Heads would be compelling, especially in their role as trailblazers in the years before college sports for women were largely unavailable. That began to change in 1972 when congress passed Title IX guidelines that required colleges and universities to provide separate sports and athletic scholarships for women in proportion to men's teams.

"When I came out of high school, there were no opportunities for girls," Pat Overman said. "My coach knew about the Red Heads and I made the team. It was the opportunity of a lifetime. I got to play basketball, I got paid, and I got a chance to see the world."

The Red Heads' influence on college athletics for women was recognized in 2012 when they were inducted as a team into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. Finally, eight years after the Red Heads were recognized nationally, they'll be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame where they had their most success.

Tammy Moore Harrison has written two books about her father's teams and her latest The All-American Red Heads' Journey should be out by the end of the month. She'll make an acceptance speech at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in what will be a bittersweet day for my family and friends originally from Caraway.

Orwell Moore died in 2009. Tammy's mother, Lorene, who played for the Red Heads, died in 2002. My uncle, Benny Wayne, who was a huge inspiration for me, died in 2017.

Thirty-five former Red Heads are expected this week, down from the 50 who attended the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Springfield, Mass., in 2012.

"It would be like a dream come true for him," Harrison said of her dad's reaction to the Red Heads' induction had he still been alive. "He'd be ecstatic about it. It's something he was wanting ever since it was formed."

Harrison moved as an adult to Baton Rouge, La., where she became a high school teacher and coach before retiring. She's been contacted by people with offers to make a movie about the Red Heads, but a lack of financing has prevented any project from moving forward.

"Tons of people have contacted me, but the lack of money has been a problem," Harrison said. "I don't know people with big money like that, but I'm still hoping someone steps up. The Red Heads are a great story."

The Red Heads are a fantastic story waiting to be funded and told on large movie screens throughout the country. In the meantime, they'll take their rightful place this week in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

It's been a long time coming.

