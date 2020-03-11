"He who glories, let him glory in the Lord." 1 Corinthians 1:31

Why is it that we who are Christians are saved? Can we boast of our goodness, our worthiness to be chosen, of our wisdom, our decision, or of our faith? What does the Bible say? "He who glories, let him glory in the Lord."

The apostle Paul points out to his readers in Corinth (1 Cor. 1:26-31): "For you see your calling, brethren, that not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called. But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty; and the base things of the world and the things which are despised God has chosen, and the things which are not, to bring to nothing the things that are, that no flesh should glory in His presence. But of Him you are in Christ Jesus, who became for us wisdom from God -- and righteousness and sanctification and redemption -- that, as it is written, "He who glories, let him glory in the Lord."

The fact that you and I have heard God's Word and come to know the Lord God who created the heavens and the earth and all things, and to know and trust in His mercy toward us in Christ Jesus who died for our sins and rose again, is not because of anything good in us. Indeed, we were dead in our trespasses and sins until God graciously saved us by bringing us to faith in the Son and His atoning sacrifice for the sins of the world through the preaching of the Gospel (cf. Eph. 1:3ff.; 2:1ff.; Titus 3:3ff.). His election and calling are entirely of His grace and mercy toward us in Christ Jesus (2 Tim. 1:9-10).

Thus the apostle points out how God used the foolishness of the cross and the foolishness of preaching forgiveness of sins and life eternal through the shed blood of Jesus to save us. To the world, it remains foolish. But to us, He has revealed it as the wisdom and power of God unto salvation. To us, who are counted fools by this world, has God revealed His wisdom. And Jesus Christ, the only-begotten of God the Father and born of the Virgin Mary, "is made unto us wisdom from God -- and righteousness and sanctification and redemption."

So, in what can we brag and boast? Only in the Lord! As it is written in the prophet Jeremiah (9:23-24): "'Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, let not the mighty man glory in his might, nor let the rich man glory in his riches; but let him who glories glory in this, that he understands and knows Me, that I am the Lord, exercising lovingkindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth. For in these I delight,' says the Lord."

And how is it we can know these things and trust in the Lord? Entirely of His grace and mercy in Christ Jesus!

Therefore, "He who glories, let him glory in the Lord"!

We praise You, O Lord God, and give You the glory for providing salvation for us in Your Son, Jesus Christ, and bringing us to know Him and trust Him as our God and Savior through the preaching of the Gospel. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture taken from the New King James Version®. Copyright © 1982 by Thomas Nelson. Used by permission. All rights reserved.]

Religion on 03/11/2020