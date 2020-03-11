Siloam Springs school officials issued a letter informing students, parents and staff members of the actions the district is taking to prepare for the potential impact of of the new coronavirus, covid-19.

The district is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Division of Secondary and Elementary Education to prepare in the event the virus affects the community, according to the letter, signed by Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Dear Parents and Guardians, The Siloam Springs School District takes the health and wellness of our students and staff very seriously. With the national attention on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its potential impact on schools, we are working with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and The Division of Secondary and Elementary Education (DESE) to prepare in the event that the virus potentially affects our community. At this point in time there are no reported cases of the virus in or around our community, but the ADH and DESE have issued general precautions for schools to follow. ADH is currently monitoring travelers who have returned within the last 14 days from countries with sustained community transmission. School districts are requested to identify any student, staff, or family member of a student or staff member who may have returned within the last 14 days from these same countries. At present, the affected countries are China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan. The district is permitted to share this information with ADH under the public emergency rule. Therefore, I am requesting any student, staff, or family member meeting the above criteria, please contact your school principal. Travelers from affected countries are advised to stay at home and monitor for symptoms until 14 days have passed from their departure from that country, while limiting interaction with others. Once 14 days have passed without any symptoms of illness, the Center for Disease Control recommends these travelers be allowed to return to school and public activities. At this time the Siloam Spring School District is not at risk. However, as recommended by the ADH, the Siloam Springs School District will continue to follow our procedures for cleaning and disinfecting all facilities and buses of the district. We treat each building daily with a cleaning agent approved for treating COVID-19, the flu, and other common viruses. We are also wiping common use surfaces regularly throughout the day. The Arkansas Department of Health also has provided general guidelines to help prevent the spread of the flu, as well as the COVID-19 and other viruses. They are the following: • Avoid close contact with other people who are sick. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. • Stay home when you are sick. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available cough or sneeze into your elbow instead of on your hands. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. • Get a flu shot during flu season. (It is not too late!) The district is also working on a plan for the continuation of education in the event that schools might be forced to close. We will communicate this plan with staff, students, and parents/guardians if this scenario becomes likely at some point in the future. Student (and community) wellness is a top priority at Siloam Springs School District, and we truly appreciate your help in keeping our students healthy. Sincerely, Jody Wiggins, Superintendent

