Gov. Asa Hutchinson provides an update on coronavirus in the state on Sunday afternoon in this screenshot from a live feed.

— School districts in Northwest Arkansas announced their plans for this week after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday all schools must be closed to on-site instruction beginning Tuesday amid concerns over the Covid-19 virus.

Districts may choose to close on-site instruction Monday, Hutchinson said.

Here's what local westside districts have said:

DECATUR

The Decatur School District will have school on Monday but will dismiss at 1 p.m. Attendance on Monday will be optional. This will allow students to pick up AMI packets and eat breakfast and lunch at the school on Monday. The schools will be closed on Tuesday through spring break, with the situation being re-evaluated at the close of spring break. The only school staff that will be at the school during the closure will be the administrators and secretaries.

GENTRY

Following the Governor's directive, Gentry Public Schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, through March 20, 2020. Spring Break will be March 23-27, 2020. Detailed information will be sent via the school district's alert system. Teachers will not be in the classrooms but will be available to parents via email or Zoom. More information will be released soon, according to the district.

GRAVETTE

The Gravette School District will be following the Governor's recommendation. Starting on March 16, all classes will be suspended and the alternative methods of instruction will be implemented. More details will be provided as soon as possible. Updated communication will be posted on the district's website.

SILOAM SPRINGS

Siloam Springs School District will be open Monday, March 16. Per the Governor’s direction, Siloam Springs School District will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27. SSSD will be passing out technology to students on Monday the 16th, providing direction to students, and giving parents the opportunity to make arrangements through March 27.