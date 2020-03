March 2

• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Jennifer Nicole Willenberg, 36, cited in connection with harassment, no driver's license.

• Robin Edmundo Alvarez, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Robert Dakota Raines, 22, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Haley Rose May Martin, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jessica Marie Gardner, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Raven Elizabeth Rosone, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Henry Gladden Jr., 37, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Philip Ryan Stanley, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 3

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with rape.

• Larry Emmanuel Morgan, 66, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Michael Dean Leslie Jr., 32, arrested in connection with shoplifting, failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Jessica Renee Russell, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 4

• Haven Nicole Hoffman, 19, cited in connection with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Angelica Maria Santillan, 47, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battering - third degree.

March 5

• Robert Dean Place, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis Eugene Fitts, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

• Kevin Neal McGarrah, 57, cited in connection with theft of leased, rented or entrusted personal property -- false report of wealth or credit.

• Kurtis Ray Quick, 33, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle, assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Robin Lee McNeely, 53, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Shameka Lavetta Hollimon, 37, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.

• Christopher Eugene Manley, 19, arrested in connection with felony warrant out of Delaware County Sheriff's office.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public, purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor, disorderly conduct.

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Tommy Eugene Summers, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

March 6

• Alison Renae Morrow, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Stephanie Jane Mennecke, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Glynn Ryals III, 29, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

March 7

• Crystal Marie Cannon, 38, cited in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Kyle Nathaniel Meek, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Bradley Watkins, 29, arrested in connection with violation of conditions.

• Crystal Marie Cannon, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tessa Kayla Geni Christian, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Gabrielle Alexis Graham, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2, criminal contempt.

March 8

• Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

