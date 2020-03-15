Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The toilet paper aisle at the Walmart super center in Siloam Springs lays bare as people have purchased large amounts of toilet paper in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Siloam Springs is working to prepare in case of a possible outbreak of covid-19, according to Phillip Patterson, city administrator.

The city is collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the local banch of the state Health Department, Siloam Springs Public Schools and John Brown University in the effort.

Officials from each of the organizations met Monday to create a plan to educate the public about best practices in preparation for the possible threat of covid-19 in the city, Patterson said Tuesday. It was one of two meetings hosted by the chamber for community leaders, according to Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the chamber.

A patient in Pine Bluff became the state's first presumptive case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports as of March 13 there are nine presumed positive cases of covid-19 in the state although none were confirmed. A total of 22 people were under investigation and another 165 recent travelers were being monitored. The ADH also reported 30 persons of interest have tested negative for covid-19.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of its patients, caregivers and the community, said Aimee Morrell, marketing director for Northwest Health. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria they will coordinate testing and the patient's ultimate state of being, coordinating with the Department of Health as necessary.

"At this time, we have no confirmed cases at our facility," Morrell said. "Even if they meet the risk criteria and have tested positive for covid-19, many patients will have mild symptoms without a need of hospital care and can remain at home in quarantine."

Patterson said the best thing people can do is to maintain clear communications about what policies and best practices the city has in place.

"The city started looking at our internal policy to draft a pandemic flu policy," Patterson said. "So, if push comes to shove we could send employees home and shut down buildings if need be."

Some of the measures the city implemented include passing out hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes so city employees can sanitize their work stations, having library personnel wipe down the computers at the end of the night and having city workers sanitize door handles, especially in areas used by the general public, and educating internally, Patterson said.

"I don't think it's time to panic," Patterson said. "I don't think it's time to ignore best practices."

Another issue facing the city is what to do with employees who have traveled to or will travel to areas where the disease is prevelant, Patterson said. The city is requiring employees who are sick to stay home, according to a post on the city website. The city is also allowing employees to work from home when possible, the post states.

"We have employees who can work from home and we have those who can't," Patterson said.

JBU has established an interdepartmental task force to monitor the current coronavirus outbreak and make decisions in accordance with guidance from local governmental and medical authorities such as the ADH, CDC and World Health Organization (WHO), according to Julie Gumm, the director of marketing and communications for JBU.

On Thursday, JBU announced that it is suspending face-to-face classes at the end of the day on Friday and will close residential housing on March 21, according to a press release by Gumm. The press release also states classes will resume in an online format beginning March 30.

Updates will continue to be posted at jbu.edu/coronavirus.

Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs, said the important thing is to remain positive and to practice good hygiene.

"The main thing is that when you are in your shops, at home or out is to wash your hands," Howard said.

She encouraged all businesses to continue operating and to remain positive. Howard pointed out there are advantages to shopping local, one of which is safety.

"By staying local and shopping local it's helping the economy," Howard said. "And, also saves them a trip elsewhere. It's safer just to stay here (in Siloam Springs)."

The chamber has the CDC coronavirus prevention brochures posted on the walls of the chamber entryway, in the board room, and in the restroom, according to Hulbert. The brochure was also emailed to 700 businesses and contacts, he said.

The brochure recommends people:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when sick except when getting medical care.

• Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The chamber also has used Lysol disinfectant spray on all door knobs, faucets, sink handles, microwave and refrigerator, as well as reducing the number of handshakes and resorting to fist bumps and waves, Hulbert said. The chamber also places multiple bottles of hand sanitizer on desks and in the board room for general use, Hullbert said.

"I am thankful to see how the city is collaborating with the chamber, Main Street Siloam Springs, the hospital and JBU to keep people safe," said Hulbert.

General News on 03/15/2020