In an article titled "Taco Jake's drive-through permit to be heard again" in the Herald-Leader on Sunday, March 8, Don Clark, community cevelopment cirector, was incorrectly identified as the author of the staff report regarding Taco Jake's Special Use Permit. The correct authors are Ben Rhoads, senior planner, and Justin Bland, city engineer.General News on 03/15/2020
Print Headline: Correction
