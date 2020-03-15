Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Grace Davis, director of teacher quality and community relations for the Siloam Springs School District, and Shelly Ross, project coordinator for Intersect Inc., an Indiana-based substance abuse agency, speak outside the agency’s Hidden in Plain Sight trailer. The interior of the trailer simulates a teenagers bedroom and has more than 100 items that appear innocent but can be warning signs for parents. Only adults are allowed in the trailer and Ross asked that adults not mention the items or take any photos inside so that teens don’t get any new ideas.

Panther Health and Wellness Clinic and Siloam Springs High School hosted an event to help parents navigate the teen years.

The free event focused on preparing parents for the issues teenagers face and included three breakout sessions led by experts from the University of Arkansas psychology department and Ozark Guidance, tours of the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer, free child care and free dinner.

The event was designed to help parents understand key issues and equip them with tools to help them parent their teenagers, according to Tiffany Hansen, director of the Panther Health and Wellness Center.

"I really think one of the things we considered is the prevalence and the increase of the things our teenagers are facing that maybe parents don't even have familiarity with," said Hansen.

Shelly Ross, project coordinator for Intersect Inc., an Indiana-based substance abuse agency, and Marc Pharrer, chief of the Pendleton (Ind.) Police Department, brought the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer for parent tours. The trailer simulates a teenager's bedroom with more than 100 items inside that look innocent but can be warning signs for parents, Hansen said.

Siloam Springs partnered with the Bentonville High School to bring the trailer to the area, Hansen said.

Substance abuse is a common topic of conversation for parents and is often in the media headlines, Hansen said.

"We think 'Oh, we know about it,' but then when we actually start learning about it, the more you learn, the more you realize the less you know," she said.

Only adults were allowed in the trailer and Ross asked that no photos be taken so that students couldn't get any new ideas, she said. Adults were also asked not to mention any of the items they saw inside the trailer for the same reason.

Ross said the trip to Siloam Springs has been the furthest the drug prevention agency has traveled outside the state of Indiana to exhibit the trailer.

Parents are often surprised by the items they see inside the trailer, she said.

"A lot of people coming through are not aware of what is right in front of them," she said.

Colcord (Okla.) High School teacher Jerri Kindell toured the trailer and said she was familiar with many but not all of the items inside the trailer.

"It's really eye opening," she said.

Breakout sessions included programs on depression and anxiety, taming the teenage brain, and technology and addictions, according to Grace Davis, director of teacher quality and community relations for the Siloam Springs School District. Breakout sessions ran concurrently so parents could attend efficiently and Spanish translators were available at each session, she said.

High school students who participate in the early childhood career and technical program provided free childcare under their teacher's supervision, Davis said. Families were also provided with a light supper.

"We tried to remove all the barriers so people could come straight from work if they wanted," she said.

General News on 03/15/2020