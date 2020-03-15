John Brown University announced Thursday that all classes were temporarily suspended on Friday and will transition to online instruction after spring break, according to a press release.

Face-to-face classes for undergraduate and graduate students were temporarily suspended at the end of the day Friday in response to the threat from the new covid-19 coronavirus, according to a letter from university President Chip Pollard. Residential housing will close on March 21 and classes will resume in the online format on Monday, March 30, the letter states.

"We did not come to this decision easily, because we know that it will be disruptive for the learning of JBU students, but we felt that it was necessary to protect the health of JBU faculty, staff and students and the community of Siloam Springs," Pollard wrote. "By suspending classes for the week of March 16, we have additional time to prepare a better online experience for students to complete the semester."

JBU officials have been monitoring information provided by the local governmental and health authorities, the Arkansas Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization, the letter states. Currently information suggests JBU and Siloam Springs are still at a relatively low risk for infection or spread of the coronavirus, it states.

However, JBU's spring break is only one week away and students, faculty and staff have plans to travel widely, which could increase the risk of someone becoming infected and bringing the virus back to the campus and to Siloam Springs.

"We also recognize it would be difficult to control the spread of the virus on a residential campus, so we concluded moving to an online/remote education on March 30 is the most responsible and caring thing to do," the letter states.

JBU has an average of 1,204 traditional undergraduate students for the 2019/2020 school year with 784 living in campus housing, communications director Julie Gumm said in February. The university enrolls more than 2,100 students from 36 states and 59 countries in its traditional undergraduate, graduate, online and concurrent education programs, according to recent press releases.

The University of Arkansas canceled in-person classes on Thursday and announced a transition to all-online classes or other alternative methods of instruction starting on March 16 and continuing through the rest of the semester, according to a press release on the university's website.

Other universities in the state to move to remote instruction were Harding University in Searcy; Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville; Arkansas State University in Jonesboro; Arkansas Tech in Russellville; University of Central Arkansas in Conway; University of Arkansas in Little Rock; Henderson State University in Arkadelphia; Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia; Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia; University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; and University of Arkansas in Fort Smith, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday.

Ending face-to-face classes at JBU on Friday afternoon gives faculty, staff and students two weeks to prepare for the transition to online learning, the letter states. Students should expect to hear from individual faculty next week about initial plans to conduct classes starting March 30, it states. Students are expected to stay fully engaged for the remainder of the semester, including being available during the time class regularly meets in case the faculty member chooses to teach live online, it states.

Students who anticipate difficulties accessing the internet or who experience other challenges with the online format are asked to contact the university help desk and to communicate with faculty.

The CDC recommends limiting indoor spaces where large groups gather, such as residential facilities and dining halls, because these areas present a greater risk of transmission, the letter states. Students are encouraged to move out of residential facilities as soon as possible but as long as the current relatively low-risk situation remains the same, JBU housing and dining facilities will remain open until 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21, it states.

Students who experience particular hardships due to the closing, including those who may be from countries with travel restrictions or other extenuating circumstances, are asked to contact residence life in the Walker Student Center via email to discuss potential accommodation options.

Faculty and staff will have full access to their offices and will continue to work as normal while following the recommended health and hygiene protocols outlined by the CDC, the letter states. Faculty and staff who are vulnerable because of underlying health conditions should speak to the human resources department about the best and safest way to continue working, the letter states.

No final decisions have been made about whether spring commencement ceremonies will take place, the letter states. For students on campus, there will be times available to take graduation pictures with robes and diplomas in the next week, the letter states.

"I look forward to welcoming all JBU students, both those graduating and those returning, back to campus in the future," Pollard wrote.

For the full text of Pollard's letter, as well as updates and answers to frequently asked questions, visit jbu.edu/coronavirus.

