Shelby Johnson scored three goals and Madi Race added a pair of goals and an assist as the Siloam Springs girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday 7-0 at Van Buren.

Halle Hernandez and Bailey Johnson added goals for Siloam Springs (1-3-1), while Karen Flores and Jaleigh Harp had assists.

The goals were the first for Siloam Springs since scoring two in their season opener against Harrison on March 2.

"Before the game I challenged them to find the net," said head coach Abby Ray. "They answered that call in a big way. It feels good to get another win. The last few games have been against really strong opponents, which has definitely made us a stronger team. Now we are ready to conquer our conference schedule."

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Beebe on Friday to open 5A-West Conference play. However that game, plus all athletic events through March 30, have been either postponed/canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Activities Association. The AAA will re-evaluate the rest of the spring sports athletics calendar on March 30, according to a press release.

