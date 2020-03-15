Developers may see a difference in street fees when the city board hears an update to the Master Street Plan (MSP) at the board meeting on Tuesday.

The board will hear a resolution to amend the MSP to restructure how street fees are assessed and collected from developers, according to a staff report prepared by Justin Bland, city engineer on March 2.

The requirement for street fees has been in the MSP for the last 15 years, the report states. However, it has been difficult to apply the street fees in an equitable manner across the city, it states. For example, one property may be assessed a fee of $2,000 while a nearby development may have their fees waved completely, the report states.

The city has prepared an alternative two-pronged approach to the problem, the report states. The first will focus on improvements to the frontage of the development, which will require the subdivision developer to construct half-street improvements across the project frontage to MSP requirements, it states.

The second will involve a street impact fee, the report states. This fee of $25.64 per trip will be multiplied by number of vehicles trips the development will create in the city traffic system, it states.

For example, a single family residential lot will create 9.57 trips per vehicle per day according to the traffic engineer's Trip Generation Manual. Therefore the fee would be 9.57 trips times $25.64.

Along with the street fees there are some minor changes added to the resolution, the staff report states. The changes include the addition of definitions for the terms sidewalk and sidepath; several engineering design specifications; and the addition of an updated map to the MSP, which will show the as-built alignment for Simon Sager Drive, the staff report states.

The city board will also consider the following:

• Purchase of a Kenworth dump truck from MHC Kenworth for $143,190.

• Purchase of a dump truck with snowplow and spreader from MHC Kenworth for $174,541.

• A grant from the Arkansas Department of Health for EMS training equipment in the amount of $11,329.

• Purchase of a lift station replacement from Instrument and Supply Company for $57,900.

• Ordinance 20-04 regarding mobile food vending will be placed on its third reading.

• Ordinance 20-05 concerning the Land Use Code and final plats will be placed on its second reading.

• Ordinance 20-06 regarding automobile sales will be placed on its second reading.

• Ordinance 20-07 concerning the rezoning of the 700 to 1000 block of Ark. Hwy. 16 South has been withdrawn by the applicant.

• Resolution 16-20 regarding the the final plat development permit for the Ridgestone duplex addition at 3897 E. Kenwood St.

• An update to the Main Street Redesign project.

General News on 03/15/2020