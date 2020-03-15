Roy Charles Chrismon

Roy Charles Chrismon, 49, of Colcord, Okla., died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born on May 24, 1970, in Wichita, Kan., to Robert Charles Chrismon and Peggy Sue White Chrismon. He married Maxie Charlene Flute on April 9, 1998, in West Siloam Springs, Okla. He worked as a mechanic for the Eagle Concrete Company in West Siloam Springs. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved working on cars and hot rods, especially his Nova. He enjoyed camping, fishing, barbecues and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dean Tomlinson.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his parents of Colcord; five sons, Cody Tomlinson of Kansas, Eric and wife Julie Clinton of Chelsea, Okla., Curtis and wife Jasmine Clinton of Kansas, Okla., Tommy Pack of Colcord and Marcus Chrismon of Colcord; one daughter, Amber Chrismon and Grady of Fredonia, Kan.; one brother, Jonathon and wife Valerie Chrismon of Joplin, Mo.; one sister, Lucretia and husband Shawn Calonder of Altoona, Kan.; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services were March 13, 2020, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dennis Weeks officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Anne Dowdy Hastings

Shirley Anne Dowdy Hastings, 88, of Gainesville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born in Haskell, Oklahoma, Mrs. Hastings had lived in Hall County since 1965. She was the daughter of the late Hoy Jean Dowdy and Leta Sandefur Dowdy. A graduate of Siloam Springs High School, Mrs. Hastings received her BS in Biology and Psychology, North Georgia College, 1972; MS in Librarianship, Emory University, 1973, and her SP in Media, University of Georgia, 1986. In her professional life, she was Library Assistant- University of Arkansas, 1953-55; Library Assistant- University of Kansas, 1955-1958; Acting Library Director- Truett McConnell College, 1968-69; Librarian- North Georgia College, 1968-1972; Reference and Readers' Service Librarian- Lake Lanier Regional Library System, 1973-1975; Media Specialist- Buford City School System (Elementary and High Schools), 1975-1979; Media Specialist- Lumpkin County High School, 1979-1991 where she retired from. Mrs. Hastings was a member of the Gainesville First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Marc Dow and Wanda Martin Hastings, Gainesville, Ga.; Dr. Bruce Charles and Nancy Evanoff Hastings, Ft. Collins, Colo.; grandchildren: Kerry Craig Hastings, Gainesville, Brett Thomas Hastings (Megan), Ellijay, Ga., Caitlin Rose Hastings, Ft. Collins, Colo., two special great-grandchildren and one special great-great-grandchild; brother and sister-in-law, Terrence Jean Dowdy and Madeline Dowdy, Lenora, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Hastings is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude E. Hastings; and sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Dr. Edwin Whiteside.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Hearn officiated. Interment followed in the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Hastings.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

PAID OBITUARY

Thomas Lee Jones

Thomas Lee Jones, 100, of Rogers, Ark., died on March 12, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1920, in Goldthwaite, Texas, to Walter Lee Jones and Nannie Ligon Jones. He married Laureene Feemster on June 3, 1945, in Pratt, Kan. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agricultural Education. The couple moved to Siloam Springs, Ark., in 1950 and he worked as a field man for Pet Milk Company for many years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Historic Downtown Rogers for the last 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife; brother, John Jones; and sister, Roxie McKinnis.

He is survived by a son, Lee Jones and wife Monica, formerly of Siloam Springs; daughter, Carol Spurlock and husband Davis of Rolla, Mo.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were March 14, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Michael Mattox officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Rogers or to the First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/15/2020