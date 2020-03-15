The Siloam Springs baseball team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday as the Panthers defeated Huntsville 5-2 at Veterans Park.

Isaac Price went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers.

Reed Willbanks had a base hit and scored two runs, while Tanner Broyles had a hit and scored a run. Christian Ledeker also had a base hit, while Elijah Coffey and Nathan Lee each scored runs.

Three different Panthers combined to limit Huntsville to a run on four hits and strike out 14 Eagles. Taylor Pool earned the win, allowing a run on one hit over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Jacob Gilbert picked up the save, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one.

Gavin Henson also pitched 0.2 innings for the Panthers.

Thursday's games

The Panthers suffered a pair of losses on Thursday at Farmington High School.

In the first game, the Panthers were defeated 14-0 by Harrison in five innings.

Siloam Springs fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 9-0 in the second.

Offensively, Siloam Springs was held to one base hit by Tanner Broyles.

In the nightcap, Farmington blanked the Panthers 10-0. Farmington led 1-0 in the first inning and 5-0 after two innings. The Cardinals finished off the run rule victory with five runs in the sixth.

Up next

The Panthers' game against Sallisaw, Okla., at Arvest Ballpark, scheduled for last Friday, was postponed as were all the games between March 15-30 as announced by the Arkansas Activities Association due to concern over the coronavirus.

