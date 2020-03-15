The planning commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to deny a special use permit to Taco Jake's, preventing the restaurant from moving forward with putting in a drive-through.

This is the second time that Taco Jake's has been denied a request to put in a drive-through since August, according to a Sept. 11 article in the Herald-Leader. The previous attempt drew concerns from several neighbors. Taco Jake's closed indefinitely in September in response to the initial denial, the article states.

City staff recommended the planning commission deny the permit request for Taco Jake's for three primary reasons, according to Ben Rhoads, senior planner for the city.

First, the drive-through would fail to fit within the neighborhood context, Rhoads said. He compared Taco Jake's with two other businesses that have drive-throughs and are adjacent to residential areas.

The two businesses are a car wash to the southeast and a doughnut shop with a residential area to the north, according to a staff report prepared by Rhoads and Justin Bland, city engineer. Both of the businesses' speaker box is located more than 200 feet from the nearest residence. Taco Jake's distance from the nearest residence is 168 feet.

Staff found that the proximity of Taco Jake's proposed drive-through would impact two houses to the north more so than the others in the area, Rhoads said. This presented a case for incompatibility, he said.

In addition, the proposed off-site entrance and exit points are confusing and not a practical solution, Rhoads said. The northeastern drive of Taco Jake's is too narrow to allow two-way travel, Rhoads said.

"Therefore staff briefly analyzed ingress and egress and that is requiring entering vehicles to pass two doors down to the east then up the rear of the lot and then work back west to the parking area," Rhoads said. "It further appears (the drive-through will) do the very thing the criteria asks not to do, which is to not impact the present and future use of neighboring properties."

The final reason related to the overflow of vehicle lights and the fact that the current fence used to block lighting still allows light to shine through, Rhoads said.

Julie Martin, who represents Taco Jake's, said the business is willing to do whatever is needed to accommodate the neighbors and hinted that they were unfairly targeted by neighbors who were against the drive-through.

"I feel that there has been things pulled basically out of the air to avoid this from happening," Martin said. "In a prior conversation with those who are fighting, we were also told 'We simply don't want it, therefore it's never going to happen.'"

Martin did not name the person who told her this.

Attorney Carla Wasson, who is representing the neighboring Wasson Funeral Home, was contacted but declined to comment on the events of the meeting.

Martin said the restaurant planned to appeal the decision at the city board meeting on April 4. If the appeal is not successful, Martin said proposals regarding changes to the property will be made.

The planning commission also approved the second phase of the drive-through ordinance on Tuesday and it will advance to the city board on April 7.

On Oct. 8, the planning commission reviewed and recommended an earlier version of the proposed regulations, Rhoads said. The earlier version was withdrawn during the Nov. 5 city board meeting to address citizens' concerns, Rhoads said.

On Nov. 18, the commission reviewed and recommended approval for the first phase of the drive-through ordinance. The first phase requires a special use permit for any drive-through that touches a property zoned residential. The requirement went into effect the early part of February.

Phase one of the new ordinance increased the distance between residential structures and the order window for drive-throughs that have a speaker system from 100 feet to 200 feet, Rhoads said. Phase one also added solid and opaque screening requirements to prevent vehicle lights from shining through the chinks in a wooden fence, Rhoads said.

A provision in the proposed second phase of the ordinance requires businesses to have a drive width of 12 feet, however, the provision may allow businesses located in buildings that are over 20 years old to have a drive width of only 10 feet.

Wasson commented on Tuesday that the provision is irrational and the age of the building is not a relevant factor on whether it can be retrofitted to require a safe and convenient drive-through.

Wasson also said the provision was discriminatory because it allowed the owner of a building that is less than 20 years old to be treated less favorably than the owner of buildings that are over 20 years old.

"I also think it biased," Wasson said. "Because the city's intent when they originally proposed this was to allow Taco Jake's to obtain a development permit in spite of the opposition that the neighboring properties have expressed and in spite of the fact that the variance permit was originally denied."

Phase two of the ordinance was approved 6-1 with J.W. Smith voting against the proposed ordinance. Smith explained he didn't think the ordinance is necessary and said the provision for older buildings seems to have been added to help one business.

Other business approved by the planning commission included:

• A special use permit at the 300 block of North Progress Avenue.

• A final plat development permit at 3897 E. Kenwood St.

• A final plat development permit for the 21400 block of Davidson Road.

• An update to the Master Street Plan.

The items listed above will go before the board of directors on April 7, except for the Master Street Plan update which will go before the board on March 17.

General News on 03/15/2020