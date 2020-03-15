Officials in the Siloam Springs School District are preparing to continue educating students online if state agencies shut the district down in response to coronavirus concerns, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

All out-of-district travel was canceled on Friday morning, including athletics, in response to the threat, Wiggins said. One high school group was already in Washington, D.C., but was returning a day early after the conference they were attending was canceled, he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the public school system in four Central Arkansas counties were to close until March 30 in the wake of six presumptive cases of coronavirus in the area, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. All public schools, both traditional and charter, were closed in Pulaski, Saline, Grant and Jefferson Counties "out of an abundance of caution," Hutchinson said.

Siloam Springs Schools may not shut down at all, but administrators are preparing for a possible closure of anywhere from three days to an indefinite period of time, Wiggins said. The district will continue to educate students as normal until officials receive notice from the state, Wiggins said. If that changes, the school will continue to do its best to serve students, he said.

The decision to close schools due to the virus will be made by the state Department of Health, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and the governor, Wiggins said. In addition to following the lead of the state agencies, Wiggins has also been on constant contact with the other school superintendents in Northwest Arkansas, he said.

If the school shuts down for three to five days, the alternative method of instruction (AMI) packets the district distributes for snow days will suffice, but if the school is closed for a longer period the curriculum department is working to make classes available online, he said.

AMI packets review material that students have already learned while the methods of instruction for a longer closing will need to teach new material, Wiggins said.

"If we were shut down for three to five days, the AMI packets would suffice, if we were looking at weeks of doing instruction online, then that's much different and we would need to continue moving forward," Wiggins said. " That's the plan we are trying to put in place, so whether we are out three days or three weeks, we would have the ability to provide instruction to kids."

The district is aware that not all students have access to the internet at home and is exploring several solutions to the problem, including delivering paper packets or providing areas where students could access the internet, he said.

Nine high school students and two sponsors left for a trip to a conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning before travel restrictions began to be implemented, Wiggins said. The students landed and were on the way to a hotel when they learned their conference was canceled. The students were scheduled to return Sunday, but the earliest flight the district could find that would allow them to travel back together as a group was on Saturday morning, he said.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Thursday night that it will suspend all spring sports activities beginning Sunday, March 15, through Monday, March 30, because of coronavirus, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Earlier in the week, Wiggins sent out a letter detailing the measures the district is putting in place to prevent the spread of the flu as well as covid-19.

The letter requests students or staff or family members of students and staff who may have traveled to affected countries, including China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan contact their school principal.

It also states the district is continuing to follow the cleaning and disinfecting procedures for facilities and school buses that are already in place during the flu season. Each building is cleaned daily and common surfaces are wiped regularly throughout the day, the letter states. The district has switched cleaning agents to a product approved for treating covid-19 in addition to the flu and other common viruses, Wiggins said.

More information and updates are available on the school website, siloamschools.com.

General News on 03/15/2020