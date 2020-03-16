The city of Siloam Springs has declared a public health emergency today, according to a press release from Holland Hayden, the communication manager for the city.

The city will cancel all city-sponsored events and meetings open to the public except for the city board meeting on Tuesday, the press release states. This will go into effect on March 17 and last through March 30. The city is also encouraging any outside organization, group or individuals holding public events to cancel, the press release states.

"We must work together to uphold the health of our community by responding to covid-19 appropriately," said Phillip Patterson, city administrator.

Several city facilities and services will also be closed or suspended, the press release states. The public library and animal shelter will be closed through March 30; circuit court will be closed through March 31; recycling services will be suspended through March 30 and public access to fire stations will be limited through March 30, the press release states.

Judge Barry Moehring has also declared an emergency proclamation for Benton County earlier today, according to an email from Channing Barker, the communications director for Benton County.

"We must respond to this crisis in coordination with other entities for the protection of citizens," Moehring said.

The city is encouraging people to pay their utility bills online by visiting www.siloamsprings.com/381/online-payments, the press release states. If a resident can only pay with cash, the city is advising them to wait to pay their bill after March 30, the press release states.

The city is waving late fees through March 30 and suspending shut off of services through April 10, the press release states.

General News on 03/16/2020