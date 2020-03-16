Sign in
JBU moves up closing date for residential students by Janelle Jessen | March 16, 2020 at 11:40 a.m.

John Brown University moved up the date students are required to move out of student housing to 5 p.m. today in response to the national emergency declaration, according to the university website.

JBU announced Thursday that all classes were temporarily suspended on Friday and will transition to online instruction after spring break, according to a press release.

Residential students were initially given until March 21 to return home or find other housing options. After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on on March 13, the university posted an update on its website asking students to be out of their room by 5 p.m. Monday unless they have a hardship.

"We understand that this is a change and we would be happy to work with anyone who needs an exception," the website states. "Please email residencelife@jbu.edu and contact your RD."

Students are asked to refer to communications from their residential deans about move out procedures.

General News on 03/16/2020

Print Headline: JBU moves up closing date for residential students

