FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday six new cases of covid-19 in Arkansas, bringing the total to 22. The disease also has spread to a fifth Arkansas county: Cleburne.

Cleburne County is in central Arkansas, as are the other four counties where the virus has been confirmed. They are Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson and Grant counties.

Hutchinson on Sunday closed all public schools in Arkansas for nearly two weeks to help the state get a better understanding of the local spread of the new coronavirus. The closure begins Tuesday, but most schools in Northwest Arkansas closed today.

Arkansas Department of Education Director Johnny Key suggested parents with children out of school try to establish routines as much as possible,

The governor and other state officials held a briefing on the covid-19 situation at Washington Regional Medical Center on Monday. Hutchinson praised the hospital for establishing a testing site apart from its main buildings.

The new coronavirus, covid-19, is a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. The World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends people wash their hands, avoid close contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands.

Medical conditions thought to contribute to an increased risk of complications from covid-19 include diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure and cancer, as well as a history of smoking, experts have said.

Hutchinson on Monday encourage families to stay in the state for spring break, which begins March 23 for most Arkansas school children.

Restaurants and other venues may continue to operate, he said, but noted guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control recommend no more than 50 people together indoors at a single place.

Can't see the video? View it here:

https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live