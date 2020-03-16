Siloam Springs School District is providing free meals for all children ages 18 and under starting Tuesday, March 17, and continuing through Friday, March 27.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday that all schools in the state will be closed starting Tuesday through the end of spring break amid concerns over the covid-19 virus.

While Siloam Springs Schools are closed, families will be able to pick up grab-and-go style meals at Allen Elementary School, the middle school and the high school, as well as a list of seven mobile sites Monday through Friday, according to Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district.

The meals will be extended through spring break since families were asked to provide food for their children on such short notice, Patrick said. Currently, 55 percent of students in the district receive free or reduced cost meals, he said.

"It's very important for us to make sure our kids are taken care of across the community and in times like these we don't want food to be an issue for our students," Patrick said. "We have always taken care of students and continue to do the best we can to meet the needs of our students."

Any child under the age of 18, whether or not they are a student, is eligible for meals, including younger siblings, Patrick said. Breakfast items for the next day will be sent home when lunches are picked up.

Food will be prepared inside a sealed container and can be picked up at one of the buildings or mobile sites. In an effort to limit the crowd size and person-to-person contact, no eating will be allowed on site, according to a flyer.

Kitchen staff are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of bacteria or viruses from person to person, including using gloves, serving food in sealed containers and cleaning constantly, Patrick said.

"We want to do everything we can to take care of our students and our community, and make sure they have enough to eat during this time they will not be in school," he said.

Meal pick up locations and times are:

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Allen Elementary located at 1900 N. Mt. Olive St., at the side door of the cafeteria.

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs Middle School located at 600 S. Dogwood St., at the side door of the cafeteria.

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Siloam Springs High School located at 700 N. Progress Ave., at the front office area.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Eliana Chacon Park located at 228 Lake Francis Dr.

• 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Spring Valley Apartments located at 751 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. at Kenwood Village located at 2503 E. Kenwood St.

• 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. at Bob Henry Park located at W. Benton St.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs Public Library located at 205 E. Jefferson St.

• 11:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. at Summer Hill Apartments at 620 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinson Hollow.

General News on 03/16/2020