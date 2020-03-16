Siloam Springs Public Schools will be closed for on-site instruction beginning Tuesday through the end of spring break on Friday, March 27, in response to concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus, school officials announced Sunday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during a press conference on Sunday that all schools in the state must close to on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Districts had the option to close Monday, he said.

Public schools in Springdale, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Fort Smith closed Monday, the article states. Schools in Gentry and Gravette were also closed Monday, according to each of the district's websites. Decatur was closing on Tuesday.

Siloam Springs Schools were open on Monday to distribute technology and provide direction for online learning, and to give parents an opportunity to make child care arrangements, according to the school website.

Students were not counted absent if they did not come to school on Monday, the site states. Parents may come to individual buildings to pick up technology beginning Tuesday for students who did not attend on Monday.

Online/digital learning will begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, the district website states. Friday is a no-school day for students and Spring break is March 23 through 27, the website states. As the situation develops, the district will provide guidance on plans after, March 27, the website states.

Teachers are working with instructional teams to prepare lessons for online learning, the site states. Parents can find requirements by grade level on the district website. Students who don't have internet connectivity should work from material in the paper packets for Alternative Methods of Instruction for the days they miss this week, the site states.

The district is working on a plan to provide meals for children using mobile meal sites and designated school sites similar to the summer feeding program, the website states. Details will be posted as soon as possible, the site states.

Elementary school principals are working on a plan for parent-teacher conferences and high school administrators are working on a plan for CAP conferences, the site states. More information will be forthcoming, it states.

General News on 03/16/2020