March 9

• Anthony Alexander Hernandez-Flores, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Robin Dale Watson, 60, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Charles Peter Vila, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Cody Wayne Porter, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Josue Elias Urena, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yamilet Vega-Soto, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jarod Scott Loveall, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

March 10

• Bradley William Denison, 23, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons.

• Antonio Fabela, 39, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, careless/prohibitive driving, insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Christopher Michael Whitted, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Samuel J. Elvins, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Zane Alane Caldwell, 65, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

• Javier Santos Mejia-Martinez, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Averie Rose Headrick, 19, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lucio Favela-Suarez, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 11

• Jack Wayne Berry Jr., 53, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• David Alexander Poteet, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• William James Kuelper, 24, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Terry Zamora, 20, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

• Jose Rigoberto Garcia Jr., 20, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt.

• Octavio Verduzco, 25, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public, resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest.

• Brian Paul Rankin Jr., 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, speeding, careless/prohibitive driving, failure to appear x2, criminal contempt x2.

• Steven Lee Allen, 58, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal contempt.

March 12

• Joanna Maria Castaneda, 29, driving or boating while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, DWI, refusal to submit to test, additional penalties -- ignition interlock devices, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adam Lee Pigeon, 56, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Valerie Berube, 51, cited in connection with harassing communications.

• Katrina Dawn Lovett, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 13

• Timothy Brian Brinegar, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x4, possession of drug paraphernalia x7, DWI, susp., headlights.

• Billie Jo Kerwin, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew-Lamont Hobbs, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Reece Buster, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 14

• Quinton Gene Cotten, 32, arrested in connection with robbery, aggravated assault, theft of wireless services.

• Joshua Mitchell Whitten, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matthew Benjamin Franklin Long, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Quinton Gene Cotten, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 15

• Randall Allen Percy, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with failure to appear.

