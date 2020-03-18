Operations at Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels, including the Cherokee Casino and Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., are suspended until March 31 due to the covid-19 pandemic, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., announced Tuesday.

During the suspended operations, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m., March 16, no employee will go without a paycheck, according to a press release. Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and the largest tribal nation in the United States, with more than 380,000 citizens and 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, the release states.

Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, and Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett, have continued to monitor the impact that the covid-19 virus has had across the nation and throughout the tribal community, the release states.

"Currently, there are no reports of positive covid-19 cases on any CNB or Cherokee Nation properties," the release states. "These measures have been deemed in the best interest of the public's health and ongoing efforts to contain the spread of covid-19 in our communities. We will reevaluate the safety and feasibility of reopening during this public health crisis."

The release asks that communities and each individual show "Uwohiyuhi," the Cherokee word for respect, to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

"For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic," Hoskin said. "We continue our commitment to being proactive. Whether we can prevent the spread of a few cases or many cases within our tribe and within our community, we are being vigilant in protecting our people."

In the past month, Cherokee Nation Business has dedicated additional resources to cleaning and disinfecting its properties and has closed specific venues that cater to large gatherings, according to Garrett.

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires advanced measures to slow the transmission of this highly contagious virus," he said. "Our responsibility to our patrons and employees, in addition to the latest CDC guidelines, has triggered a cautionary but temporary suspension of our casino operations to the public. The safety and health of our communities, patrons and employees are paramount. It is our hope that taking these preventive measures will minimize everyone's risk of exposure."

The Cherokee Nation is communicating directly with employees. It will continue to provide updates at www.anadisgoi.com.

