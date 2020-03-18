CORRECTION: Today's print edition of the Herald-Leader contained a mistake. City Administrator Phillip Patterson said this IS NOT THE time to panic but to stay informed about the preventative measures the CDC recommends. The story below has been corrected. We apologize for the error and will continue to strive to bring readers accurate information.

Siloam Springs city officials declared a public health emergency on Monday and have taken steps to combat the threat of the covid-19 virus by shutting down non-critical departments, according to a press release issued by Holland Hayden, communications manager on March 16.

The city is shutting down the library, animal shelter and recycling services until March 30, the press release states. Circuit court has also been closed until March 31 and public access to the fire stations is being limited until March 30, the release states.

"The health and safety of our residents and our employees is top priority," said Phillip Patterson, city administrator in an email. "We are doing everything we can to protect our community from covid-19."

The city is also canceling all city-sponsored and city-permitted events until March 30, the press release states. Patterson asked businesses, groups and individuals to cancel or postpone events in order to limit unnecessary exposure.

The city is requesting people pay their utility bills online, the press release states. If anyone is paying with cash only, the city is asking that they wait to pay their bill until after March 30, the release states. The utility department is waiving late fees through March 30 and suspending shutoffs through April 10, the release states.

Presently the city is not asking non-critical businesses like restaurants and coffee shops to close or limit their business to curbside service.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce plans on suspending events such as ribbon cuttings after March 19, according to Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

"Limiting unnecessary exposure will reduce the chance of accidentally transmitting covid-19," Patterson said.

Patterson said this is not the time to panic but to stay informed about the preventative measures the CDC recommends.

"We also want to encourage every citizen to follow the CDC's preventive measures," Patterson said. "Avoid contact with people who are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces frequently; stay home when you are sick; if you are sick call your doctor first before going to the doctor's office; wash your hands often with soap."

General News on 03/18/2020