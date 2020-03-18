50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

"But my pantyhose don't fit." "My pair has only one leg." -- "I pulled mine up only to find the seat portion had been omitted." These were just a few of the many complaints made by employees of Bear Brand Hosiery Co. in response to the gift of one pair of the company's newest design in pantyhose, but they came as no great surprise to Bear Brand's management. They were the result of the kickoff of Bear Brand's unique campaign to emphasize the importance of quality, right down to the worker level where it counts most.

The gift of a defective pair of pantyhose, which were later replaced by a good pair, drove home the reminder to the employees of their dual role as both the worker and the consumer.

The above quotes simulated consumer reaction upon the receipt of a defective product. To dramatize this point, when the employees questioned their receiving this defective hosiery, the company replied, "How would you feel had you actually paid for this product and would you purchase the brand again?"

The program emphasized quality goals and awarded prizes on a sweepstakes basis to the employees of departments that achieved this aim.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The Executive School Board voted unanimously to put a plan out for a vote to the AAA schools to cut the athletic bus travel. "I think everyone will approve it," Randall Spear, superintendent of Siloam public schools said.

"Every two years the state takes enrollment of all the high schools. If the enrollment changes, the schools then move to 2A, 3A or 4A because of their growth or if they are losing students," Spear said.

About five years earlier, the state voted to take the top 32 schools (enrollment wise) and put them in 4A, the next 32 were put in 3A and the last 32 were put in 2A.

By putting 32 teams in a classification, it allowed the state to set up four eight-team conferences. "When they did that, they did not consider travel," Spear said.

Schools in our conference were Siloam Springs, Harrison, Alma, Greenwood, Mountain Home, Pulaski Oak Grove and Pulaski Robinson.

Two years earlier, Mountain Home moved to 4A because of growth. "When that happened Searcy was moved into our conference," Spear said. "Searcy is 239 miles away from Siloam Springs."

Spear was on the Executive Board for three years. During that time he tried to get something done about the amount of athletic travel. A joint Commission of Education was assigned to this, but change was slow.

Governor Tucker visited Siloam Springs and Spear had a chance to discuss his concerns with him. Governor Tucker intervened and asked that the AAA do something about the amount of travel.

Legislation to be voted on suggested 180 mile limit on athletic travel. "I think this will pass," Spear said.

(If the legislation passed it was to go into effect in 1996.)

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Upward Bound Elite Competitive Cheer Squad placed first in the American Cheerleading and Dance Association's Beach Blast in Kansas City, Mo. The girls also received a bid to the national finals to be held in April in Kansas City. The team included Ashlynn Misener, Abby Cox, Autumn Casey, Hayle Lovett, Destani Lovett, Paige Perry, Kaitlyn Stringfellow, Amanda Glass, Elizabeth Toan and Naomi Gatlin.

Khandice Winters and Shannon Thomas were the coaches for this winning squad.

