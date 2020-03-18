FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas has its first presumptive case of covid-19, according to a news release from Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly. We urge the public to follow all recommendations of the Arkansas Department of Health," according to the news release.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will have a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

More information about coronavirus, covid-19 can be found at the Arkansas Department of Health.

NW News on 03/19/2020