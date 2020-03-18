Fourth-graders from Southside Elementary School got a chance to learn more about science and higher education during the sixth annual Discovery Day at John Brown University last week.

About 300 elementary school students visited the university where they participated in activities in the college's biology, chemistry, engineering and construction management departments, according to Kim Murie, professor of elementary education.

Freshmen elementary education majors also prepared hands-on science experiments for smaller groups of young students focusing on topics that ranged from electricity to buoyancy, she said. They also talked to fourth-graders about higher education and college life, she said.

Southside Elementary School teacher Rebecca Evans started Discovery Days to get students thinking about their future and to expose them to science and engineering activities, Murie said. The event is great for students because fourth-grade is the age they begin thinking seriously about what they will do after high school graduation, she said.

For freshmen education majors, Discovery Days is often their first chance to prepare a lesson, explain a concept and teach it to a group of elementary school children, Murie said. Engineering and science students also help out and get the opportunity to present about something they have designed, she said.

