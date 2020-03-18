The Siloam Springs ninth-grade and junior varsity track and field teams competed in a meet at Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday. The varsity team was scheduled to compete last Friday, but that meet was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Ninth-grade girls

The ninth-grade girls finished seventh overall. Bentonville West won the meet with 156 points, followed by Fayetteville Purple 139, Springdale Central 78, Bentonville 60, Farmington 50, Fayetteville White 48, Siloam Springs 42, Springdale George 23, Springdale Lakeside 7, Springdale Southwest 7 and Haas Hall Academy 5.

Cailee Johnson finished second in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches, while Nyah Hostler placed sixth at 6-0.

Johnson placed third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.37 seconds.

Faith Ellis placed third in the triple jump at 32-10.5 with Cailee Johnson placing eighth at 30-7.

Gracie Greer placed third in the shot put at 35-0.

Greer also placed third in the discus at 71-1.

Ellis took fifth in the 100-meter dash at 14.38,

Ellis placed seventh in the 200-meter dash at 30.66.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys finished ninth in the meet.

Bentonville High won with 111.83 points, followed by Springdale Southwest 97, Bentonville West 86, Fayetteville Purple 82, Springdale Central 54.33, Fayetteville White 50, Springdale George 43, Springdale Lakeside 37, Siloam Springs 36.5 and Farmington 21.33.

Chris King placed second in the discus with a throw of 125-2, while Jackson Boles was 10th at 101-1 and Kellyn Clark 16th at 86-8.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Levi Fox, Riley Harrison, Caleb Rodgers and Wilson Cunningham placed fourth with a time of 9:33.87.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay of Marcus Molina, Cunningham, King and Michael Rauch finished fourth with a time of 4:03.15.

Molina tied for fifth in the high jump at 5-2 with Rauch in ninth at 5-0 and Cunningham 11th at 5-0.

Rauch placed sixth in the long jump at 17-6.

King took sixth in the shot put at 38-2, while Boles placed 14th at 34-3.5 and Clark 23rd at 25-3.

Rodgers placed sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Molina, King, Price and Rauch placed sixth at 50.65.

Harrison finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 5:10.97 with Fox in 11th at 5:14.84.

Molina placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 58.08, while Price was 25th at 1:05.27.

Harrison placed 10th in the 800-meter run at 2:21.27, with Fox in 14th at 2:23.52 and Rodgers in 19th at 2:27.92.

Daxton Moody placed 12th in the 110-meter hurdles at 21.01.

Molina was 12th in the triple jump at 33-10 with Daxton Moody in 13th at 31-2.

Rauch finished 20th in the 200-meter dash at 26.70 with King 25th at 27.62.

Rauch placed 22nd in the 100-meter dash at 13.02, while Molina was 27th at 13.29 and Zeke Prince 29th at 13.53.

Junior varsity girls

Siloam Springs finished fifth in the junior varsity girls meet.

Springdale took first place with 132 points, followed by Springdale Har-Ber at 61, Fayetteville 57, Bentonville West 48, Siloam Springs 29 and Haas Hall 13.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Hannah Glass, Kayton Marlatt, Hannah McCarver and Brooke Douthit placed first at 1:00.23.

Douthit placed third in the high jump at 4-0.

Douthit placed fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:11.98 with Dorothy Swearingen placing 10th at 1:17.74.

Glass placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 15.04, while McCarver was ninth at 15.87.

Glass finished fifth in the 200-meter dash at 31.69, with Marlatt taking 11th at 34.19.

Junior varsity boys

Siloam Springs finished fourth in the junior varsity boys meet. Springdale Har-Ber placed first at 138, followed by Bentonville West at 114, Bentonville High 86, Siloam Springs 76, Fayetteville 52, Springdale High 45 and Haas Hall Academy 45.

Gage Weaver finished second in the triple jump at 41-0, while Christian Ledeker placed sixth at 37-10.5.

Ledeker placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.41, while Elijah Coffey was third at 21.24.

Ledeker also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.24.

Palvinson Phizema placed second in the 100-meter dash at 11.89 with Ezra Zaidner in 10th at 12.78.

Phizema took third in the 200-meter dash at 24.80 with McHaney in 10th at 26.53.

Weaver placed fourth in the high jump at 5-2, while Patrick Church was sixth at 5-0.

Weaver was fourth in the long jump at 17-11 with Zaidner placing sixth at 17-9.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Layton Spence, Daxton Spence, Marcus Conrad and Michael Holman placed fourth at 11:26.11.

Truman Janes placed sixth in the shot put at 34-6.5, while Caden McHaney was seventh at 34-5.

Janes finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 91-2.

Jose Valencia took 14th in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.28.

Conrad finished 17th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:10.50 with Holman in 18th at 7:14.95.

Daxton Spence was 10th in the 800-meter run at 2:31.79, while Layton Spence took 12th at 2:41.30.

