John Brown University stepped up the date students are required to move out of student housing to 5 p.m. Monday in response to the national emergency declaration, according to the university website.

The university also closed the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on Monday and transitioned as many staff members to remote work as possible, according to communications director Julie Gumm. Although the campus is not closed, the public is discouraged from visiting any buildings, she said. Trails are still open for walking, she said.

JBU announced Thursday that all classes were temporarily suspended on Friday and will transition to online instruction after spring break, according to a letter from university president Chip Pollard.

Residential students were initially given until March 21 to return home or find other housing options. After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, the university posted an update on its website asking students to be out of their room by 5 p.m. Monday unless they have a hardship.

JBU has 826 students living in residential housing this semester, including students from 59 countries, Gumm said. When university officials heard about the national emergency declaration, they realized travel restrictions might become an issue for their students and decided to step up the deadline to encourage students to make their way home more quickly while they still could, she said.

"We want to get everyone home so they can be with their family," she said.

The university is working with students who are facing difficulties, such as travel restrictions, or who had already booked flights later in the week, however most students were able to return home, Gumm said. Many students drove home or their parents picked them up, she said.

On Monday, university officials anticipated that fewer than 50 students would have to remain on campus, she said. Those students will be housed in single-person rooms and spread out so they have less contact, she said. The students will be provided with food and administrators are working with dining services to determine the safest way to supply meals, she said.

The majority of JBU employees were transitioned to remote work on Tuesday through at least March 31, she said. Some faculty and support staff members, such as IT professionals and other key people who provide essential services such as custodians and campus security officers, will still need to work on campus, she said.

All employees will continue to be paid but some may be asked to do tasks that are outside their ordinary job description, Gumm said.

Students who anticipate problems with accessing the internet at home once online classes resume after spring break are asked to contact the IT department and faculty members have been instructed to be flexible and understanding, Gumm said.

More information and updates are available at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus/.

General News on 03/18/2020