Photo submitted Students at Allen Elementary School hold up the Google Chromebooks they were issued for online learning on Monday. Siloam Springs Schools, as well as schools across the state, are closed to on-site instruction through the end of spring break on Friday, March 27.

Siloam Springs Public Schools closed for on-site instruction on Tuesday and will remain shut down through the end of spring break on Friday, March 27, in response to concerns over the covid-19 coronavirus, school officials announced Sunday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a press conference on Sunday that all schools in the state must close on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Districts had the option to close Monday, he said.

Public schools in Springdale, Bentonville, Fayetteville and Fort Smith closed Monday, the article states. Schools in Gentry and Gravette were also closed Monday and Decatur schools let out at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to each of the district's websites.

Siloam Springs Schools were open on Monday to distribute technology and provide direction for online learning, and to give parents one more day to make childcare arrangements, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins. Each child was given a device to take home for online learning, he said.

Online/digital learning began on Tuesday and continued through Thursday, the district website states. Friday is a no-school day for students and Spring break is March 23 through 27, the site states. As the situation develops, the district will provide guidance on plans after March 27, it states.

Administrators were prepared for the governor to announce Northwest Arkansas schools were closing on Friday, but when the announcement didn't come, the school did not pass out online learning devices at the end of the day, Wiggins said.

School officials decided it was important for students to have devices in case schools are closed for a longer period of time, Wiggins said. Administrators also wanted to get students back together with teachers one last time so teachers could make sure they know how to get online and start the process at home by themselves or with parents, he said.

"After we learned yesterday that schools were closing, we needed to get kids back in to give devices out so the ones who have internet at home can get on and participate," he said.

The school district has had a one-to-one device to student ratio for several years but only high school students are allowed to check out their devices and take them home under normal circumstances. Students in first through 12th grade have access to Google Chromebooks and students in kindergarten have access to iPads, Wiggins said.

Even though school was optional on Monday, the district had an attendance rate of 65 to 75 percent at the elementary, intermediate and middle school levels, Wiggins said. Attendance was around 50 percent at the high school where students already have take-home devices, he said.

Parents were given the opportunity to pick up technology beginning Tuesday if their children did not attend on Monday.

Teachers are working with instructional teams to prepare lessons for online learning, the site states. Parents can find requirements by grade level on the district website. Students who don't have internet connectivity should work from material in the paper packets for Alternative Methods of Instruction for the days they miss this week, the site states.

The district is working on a plan to provide meals for children using mobile meal sites and designated school sites similar to the summer feeding program, Wiggins said.

High school administrators are working on a plan for CAP conferences, which may include digital or phone meetings, Wiggins said. Elementary school principals are rescheduling parent teacher conferences for a later date, he said.

"We are going to do the best we can under the circumstances to educate all of our kids," he said.

For more information and updates, visit siloamschools.com.

