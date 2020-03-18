Thomas Lee Jones

Thomas Lee Jones, 100, of Rogers, Ark., died on March 12, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Jan. 4, 1920, in Goldthwaite, Texas, to Walter Lee Jones and Nannie Ligon Jones. He married Laureene Feemster on June 3, 1945, in Pratt, Kan. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. He retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the rank of Lt. Col. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agricultural Education. The couple moved to Siloam Springs, Ark., in 1950 and he worked as a fieldman for Pet Milk Company for many years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Historic Downtown Rogers for the last 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laureene; a brother, John Jones; and a sister, Roxie McKinnis.

He is survived by a son, Lee Jones and wife Monica, formerly of Siloam Springs; daughter, Carol Spurlock and husband Davis of Rolla, Mo.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were March 14, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Michael Mattox officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Rogers or to the First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs.

Christopher Michael Singleton

Christopher Michael Singleton, 46, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 15, 2020, at home.

He was born Oct. 2, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas, to Larry and Rene Singleton. He married Jennifer Strickland on July 7, 2015, at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and he worked for Simmons in Decatur, Ark.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Mea Kaye Singleton of Rogers, Ark.; his parents of Fayetteville, Ark.; two sisters, Kim Wilkins and husband Mark of Decatur, and Laura Alston and husband Gary of Fayetteville; a brother, Jayme Singleton and wife Melissa of Charleston, S.C.; grandmothers, Kathryn Pace of Pensocola, Fla., and Frances Riggins of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; a stepson, Gabriel Callahan of Siloam Springs; stepdaughter, Brittinni Smith of Gentry, Ark.; and one grandchild.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Decatur Sale Barn in Decatur, Ark.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

MacKenzie Atticus White

MacKenzie Atticus White, 14-month-old infant son of Keziah and Zachary White, died March 10, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 2, 2019, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He is survived by his mother, Kiki of Fayetteville; his father Zach, of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Ora and Preston White of Fayetteville; a sister, Emma Mullins of Bella Vista, Ark.; grandparents, Betty Szekely of Springdale, Ark., James and Maralee Devore of Siloam Springs, and Amanda and Larry Lobb of Siloam Springs.

A private service will be held at a later date.

