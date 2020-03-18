Photo submitted Consuelo Balderrama, of the Panther Health and Wellness Center, loads bags of groceries for students in need while the Siloam Springs School District is closed. Panther Health and Wellness Center and The Manna Center partnered to provide the food for about 40 families at high risk for food insecurity.

Siloam Springs School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for all children under age 18 while school is closed due to concerns over the covid-19 virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday that all schools in the state will be closed for in-person instruction starting Tuesday through the end of spring break to stop the spread of the virus. Siloam Springs Schools are providing students with online/digital instruction this week.

While the district is closed, it will provide free grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday until March 27, according to Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district. The meals will be served at Allen Elementary School, the middle school and the high school, as well as a list of seven mobile sites Monday through Friday, he said.

Currently, 55 percent of students in the district receive free or reduced cost meals, Patrick said. The district usually provides free meals during the summer break but has never provided them during spring break before, he said. The program was extended through spring break since families were asked to provide food for their children on such short notice this week, he said.

"It's very important for us to make sure our kids are taken care of across the community and in times like these we don't want food to be an issue for our students," Patrick said. "We have always taken care of students and continue to do the best we can to meet the needs of our students."

Any child under the age of 18, whether or not they are a student, is eligible for meals, including younger siblings, Patrick said. Breakfast items for the next day will be sent home when lunches are picked up.

Food will be prepared inside a sealed container and can be picked up at one of the buildings or mobile sites. In an effort to limit the crowd size and person-to-person contact, no eating will be allowed on site, according to a flyer.

Kitchen staff are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of bacteria or viruses from person to person, including using gloves, serving food in sealed containers and cleaning constantly, Patrick said.

"We want to do everything we can to take care of our students and our community, and make sure they have enough to eat during this time they will not be in school," he said.

Bright Futures Siloam Springs is also working with the Manna Center to make sure the students most in need have plenty eat while school is closed, according to director Tiffany Hansen. The nonprofit, facilitated by Siloam Springs School District, is working to prepare bags of food for about 40 families that will be distributed on Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

In past years, Bright Futures has provided food for spring break to families identified by school counselors as being in the highest need, she said. This year, they are extending the program during the additional week of school closure, she said.

The grocery bags include items that are easy for kids to prepare while their parents are at work but still have nourishment and high protein, as well as items the family can share, Hansen said. The Manna Center is contributing fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as meats so that families will have quite a bit of food, she said. Families can either pick up the food or it will be delivered by counselors, she said.

"We are glad that we can just support our students this way and we are appreciative of the Manna Center for also being willing to support students," she said.

Pick up times and locations for grab-and-go meals are:

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Allen Elementary located at 1900 N. Mt. Olive St., at the side door of the cafeteria.

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs Middle School located at 600 S. Dogwood St., at the side door of the cafeteria.

• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs High School located at 700 N. Progress Ave., at the front office area.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Eliana Chacon Park located at 228 Lake Francis Dr.

• 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Spring Valley Apartments located at 751 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. at Kenwood Village located at 2503 E. Kenwood St.

• 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. at Bob Henry Park located at W. Benton St.

• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs Public Library located at 205 E. Jefferson St.

• 11:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. at Summer Hill Apartments at 620 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Robinson Hollow.

