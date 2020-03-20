FAYETTEVILLE -- A patient at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton has tested positive for covid-19, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

This means Benton County has its first case, according to the Health Department.

One patient at The Villages of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff and 13 people, including patients and staff, at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock, have also tested positive, according to the news release.

"People above the age of 65 are at a higher risk for serious complications from covid-19," according to the news release.

There are now 96 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Arkansas, according to the Health Department's website.

The jump to 96 is the biggest one-day spike in known cases since the outbreak began.

Education Secretary Johnny Key announced Friday at the same news conference that Arkansas will be applying with the federal government to waive standardized testing requirements for the state. The Trump administration lifted testing requirements for states earlier Friday.

Key said he expects the waiver to be approved and that testing will be cancelled for the year. Schools are using remote instruction until at least April 17.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced at the same briefing that an additional $3 million will be added to a loan program for small businesses. Gov. Asa Hutchinson previously announced $4 million for the fund.

