Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Medical workers set up a tent around the Community Clinic covid-19 evaluation and testing site in Siloam Springs during rainy weather on Thursday. Community Clinic opened four covid-19 testing sites in Northwest Arkansas, including the location outside the Siloam Springs clinic at 500 S. Mt. Olive St. Patients with symptoms of the virus are asked to call 1-855-438-2280 for screening and to set up an appointment at an evaluation site. Northwest Health and Community Physicians Group clinics also provide evaluation and testing according to CDC guidelines, and patients with symptoms are asked to call their health care provider before going to a clinic.

Local health care providers are making covid-19 evaluation and testing available, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Community Clinic opened four covid-19 evaluation and testing sites in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, including one in Siloam Springs.

Northwest Health and Community Physicians Group (CPG) are also providing testing for patients who meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) criteria. Patients are asked to call their health care provider if they have symptoms before going to their local clinic, according to Aimee Morrell, marketing director for Northwest Health, and Jeff Speaks, CEO of CPG.

People who have symptoms can also call Community Clinic at 1-855-438-2280. They will go through a phone screening process and if the patient has symptoms of a viral process, they will be set up with an appointment at one of the external evaluation areas, according to CEO Judd Semingson.

"While keeping doors open to our other sick and well patients, Community Clinic will now provide suspected flu and covid-19 testing at external sites for ease of access to care without endangering others," a Community Clinic news release states. "Patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath are highly recommended to call and make an appointment to get screened."

While the sites offer the potential for testing, it is important to note that test kits are limited and the CDC has very specific recommendations about who should receive testing, Semingson said. Those who test negative for other respiratory ailments and who meet the CDC's screening requirements will receive the test, he said.

Community Clinic is using a private, commercial lab to test patients for covid-19 and results are currently available in three to four days, Semingson said.

All four Community Clinic testing sites are outdoors and Siloam Springs' evaluation site is adjacent to the drive-through near the entrance to the clinic, located at 500 S. Mt. Olive St., Semingson said. The virus is spread through air droplets so the exterior environments lessen the chance for transmission as well as the chance of affecting the health care rooms and items inside the clinics, he said.

While the clinics are remaining open for other patients, Community Clinic staff members are going through their schedules and trying to help patients who are more vulnerable, such as older populations and those with chronic illnesses, make sure they have the medication refills they need so they don't have to visit the clinic, he said.

There has been a lot of recent discussions by state and national legislators over how the cost of covid-19 tests will be covered or whether the tests will be covered by insurance, Semingson said. Currently, each individual's insurance coverage will dictate the cost, however Community Clinic does offer a sliding scale and discounts for its services, he said.

Community Clinic provides affordable health care for under-serviced residents in Benton and Washington Counties, regardless of the patient's ability to pay and offers a sliding scale fee discount on services, according to the organization's website. However, anyone can be a Community Clinic patient no matter their socioeconomic status, Semingson said.

"We feel as though we have a responsibility to our communities to be an active part of the containment, but the biggest piece is to remain diligent, aware of surroundings and follow the ever changing guidelines," he said.

Northwest Health affiliated clinics, including those in Siloam Springs, have established a few off-site locations where they will refer patients who are symptomatic with risk factors for covid-19, according to marketing director Aimee Morrell.

Patients with symptoms of covid-19 infection and risk factors, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, travel to areas with identified cases, or close contact with someone known to be infected with covid-19, should call their health care provider before going to a clinic, Morrell said.

"We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed," Morrell said. "We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.

"If a patient meets the known risk factors, they will be given a mask, isolated in a private room or separate area, and attending staff will wear protective equipment. Our hospital does have isolation rooms for patients who may have a potentially infectious disease. We will inform and work with the Department of Health for testing and disposition."

She echoed Semingson's comments on the limited supply of tests and said attending physicians will make the recommendation to test patients who meet risk criteria and will coordinate testing and the patient's ultimate disposition in consultation with the health department if necessary.

The CDC recommends that mildly ill patients stay home and contact their health care provider by phone for guidance about clinical management, Morrell said. Patients who have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, should seek care immediately, she said. Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or who are immunocompromised should contact their physician early in the course of even a mild illness, she said.

"Along with other health care providers in the region, we are asking that employers and organizations not send people to clinics or health care facilities for testing," she said. "Again, there is a limited number of coronavirus testing kits available for each provider. Providers are only able to initiate testing for people who meet the CDC guidelines."

Northwest Health is continuing to educate team members about infection prevention protocols established by the CDC for covid-19, including the proper use of protective equipment, Morrell said.

Clinicians are skilled in caring for respiratory illnesses and Northwest Health is providing additional training to address the unique needs covid-19 presents, she said. Patient/visitor caution signs have been posted at entrances and cleaning practices are being reinforced, she said.

CPG clinics, including those in Siloam Springs, are preparing by following the most up-to-date directives from the CDC; phone triaging patients; doing tele-health visits with patients so they can see their providers from home; and seeing chronic care patients in the morning and acute patients in the afternoon, according to Speaks.

The clinics are currently providing tests for patients who meet the CDC criteria, Speaks said. He emphasized that patients with symptoms should call their provider's office before coming in. Those who need to be seen for other conditions are asked to make an appointment as usual or schedule a tele-health visit, he said.

