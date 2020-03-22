Shirley Mae Black

Shirley Mae Black, 81, of Watts, Okla., died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1938, in Everett, Wash., to Howard Cecil French and Mae Ester Lyon French. She married Jerry John Black. She worked for the Madera County Sheriff's Department in Madera, Calif. She was a homemaker and mother, always keeping a clean home. She enjoyed playing on the computer.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008.

She is survived by one son, John Scott Peterson of California; one daughter, Kimberly Adele Peterson of California; two stepsons, Keith Jon Black of Watts, Okla., and Kelly Jerome Black of California; and two step-grandchildren.

A private burial was held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Herman O'Leary

Herman O'Leary, 82, of Kansas, Okla., died on March 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Oaks, Okla., to Clyde O'Leary and Florence Jackson O'Leary. He graduated from Kansas High School in 1957. He married Carolyn Sue McCoy on Sept. 14, 1964, in Tahlequah, Okla. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during peacetime. He worked as a carpenter in building construction. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and watching Kansas basketball.

He is survived by wife; a son, Tracey O'Leary of Kansas, Okla.; and grandson, Austin Hunt of Claremore, Okla.

Funeral services were March 21, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Sam Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery.

Connie Sue Snider

Connie Sue Snider, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 17, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 23, 1950, to Raymond L. and Ethel Wilson in Oklahoma City, Okla. She married Richard Anthony Snider on July 3, 1992. She was a receptionist for Simmons and was a member of The Assembly of Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Dick of the home; daughters, Amy Renee Kessler of Edmond, Okla., and Angela Dawn Kerr of Chickasha, Okla.; two grandchildren; and a brother, David Wilson of Oklahoma City.

Funeral services were March 21, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, Okla.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Ave., Springdale, AR 72762.

Clinton 'Clint' L. Thomason

Clinton "Clint" L. Thomason, 78, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kan.

He was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Delaware County, Okla., to John and Dona (Leach) Thomason.

He grew up and graduated high school in Colcord, Okla. He continued his education at Panhandle State University in Oklahoma. He came to Elkhart, Kan., and started farming and married Sandra Simmons on June 16, 1963, they were married 23 years and had two sons. In 1977, he bought the John Deere dealership; in 1984, he bought the Ford dealership; and in 1992, added a Napa Auto parts store. He acquired several John Deere dealerships while he continued to grow his farming operation. He married Kendra Davis on Dec. 29, 1990. He was a Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed attending the games. He also enjoyed classic cars.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, J.O. Thomason and Wayne Thomason; and two sisters, Bettye McWhorter and Martha Sue Donahue.

He is survived by his wife, Kendra of the home; three sons, Justin Thomason of Hooker, Okla., Wayne Thomason of Elkhart, Kan., and Reid Thomason and wife Tiffany of Arvada, Colo.; a daughter, Kenzie Thomason of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, Roy Thomason Sr. of Tulsa, Okla.; a sister, Deborah Pittman of Colcord, Okla.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at the First Church of God in Elkhart with Pastor Denny Huebner officiating. Interment will follow at Elkhart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Kansas Children's Service League or Whistle Stop Park in care of Garnand Funeral Home, P.O. Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950.

Franklin Wolfe

Franklin Wolfe, 78, of Colcord, Okla., died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Gentry, Ark., to Omer and Eula Innis Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard Bruce Adams and Charlie Ray Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Chanda Wolfe; two sons, Frank Adams and Jay Adams; five daughters, Kristi Elledge, Margo Hudgens, Ashley Wolfe, Sebrinna Spears and Kimberly Hannon; a sister, Martha Church; 23 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

No services are set at this time.

