City Administrator Phillip Patterson addressed the city board and the public concerning the city's response to the covid-19 crisis.

Patterson spoke at the board meeting Tuesday about measures taken to keep people safe, echoing the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation to engage in social distancing.

CORRECTION In a story published in the Herald-Leader, City Administrator Phillip Patterson was quoted as saying it is time to panic when the correct quote was it “is not the time” to panic. The Herald-Leader apologizes for the error.

One of the measures employed at the meeting was to have fewer chairs set out for the public to use and have them spread them out so audience members would not be in direct contact with each other. Patterson said he received this recommendation from the Arkansas Municipal League.

Patterson then began discussing the state of affairs in the city.

"We've had numerous conversations with businesses and churches to try to understand what everybody's doing," he said.

Patterson said several churches in Siloam Springs are going to hold online services. Siloam Springs Public Schools and John Brown University have closed to in-person classes and students are working online for the foreseeable future. At the city level, he said all city-sponsored and city-permitted events and meetings where the public is invited have been canceled through March 30.

Patterson said travel for city employees has been canceled. In-state travel has been canceled through March 30 and out-of-state travel has been canceled through April 15. He also reiterated the library, courts and animal shelter will be closed through March 30.

Recycling services have also been suspended until March 30, Patterson said. This was done because recycling pickup is done by hand and would require gloves that would need to be changed out after every pickup, otherwise they would be contaminating the steering wheel and cab of the vehicle, he said.

"We are encouraging residents to bring their recyclables to the transfer center," Patterson said. "We have that area open 24/7."

Patterson said people do have the option to hang on to their recyclable items for two weeks. The city could provide an extra container if needed, he said. The city cannot provide one to every resident, but will provide them until it runs out, he said.

Patterson advised residents to pay their utility bills online or by using the drop box outside city hall. He is asking anyone who can only pay with cash to hold their payment. Patterson said late fees and notices will not be issued and services will not be interrupted for nonpayment.

Police and fire departments will screen all employees coming on duty for fever and will screen service calls to ensure the person calling has not traveled out of the country or out of state, he said.

"We believe we have the personal protection equipment necessary to handle those calls," Patterson said. "We want to make sure that those essential services remain intact and to provide those essential services to the city."

Patterson asked the board of directors if they wanted to continue to have meetings. Patterson said the Arkansas Municipal League recommends having meetings online and closed to the public. Patterson was quick to add this was not legal. At the meeting, directors Brad Burns and Mindy Hunt said they would be willing to continue to have meetings where the public is invited. The other board members did not comment on whether or not they would like to continue to have public meetings.

Patterson asked the public to be patient with the city. He said this is an extraordinary time and it will take extraordinary measures. Everyone will be put out a little, but everyone has to get through this mess, he said.

"I believe we will come out the other side," Patterson said. "It's just going to take some time."

The board also heard a status update on the Main Street Redesign Project from Don Clark, community development director. Clark said the design documents were completed by February.

The city received the 50/50 matching grant in October for $143,175 and had to have the matching funds available at the time of acceptance. The grant was approved and accepted during the Nov. 5 city board meeting.

Clark said the next stipulation of the grant is for the city to hold a public meeting by June. Clark had a date selected but declined to share the date with the board because of the city's closure due to the covid-19 crisis. Clark plans to look at alternate dates before the June deadline.

Director Lesa Rissler recommended taking the Main Street Redesign Project to a vote of the people. Rissler said after listening to the comments from citizens, she felt taking this issue to the people was the right thing to do.

"We are here to represent the citizens," Rissler said. "There is no better way to represent them than to give them a voice on an issue this large."

Rissler concluded by formally requesting this item be put on the agenda. She added that she was not looking for a vote tonight but in the future.

Rissler said to the Herald-Leader in a text that she consulted the Arkansas Municipal League's attorney and the Arkansas Constitution before the board meeting to verify the legality of the request.

Ben Rhoads, senior planner, said in an email on Friday, April 14, planning commission and board of adjustment meetings have been canceled. Rhoads added that future meetings of the planning commission and board of adjustments will be canceled until further notice in accordance with Center for Disease Control's recommendations as well as those from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

During the meeting the city board approved:

• The purchase of a dump truck from MCH Kenworth in the amount of $143,190.

• The purchase of a dump truck with snowplow and spreader in the amount of $174,541.

• The acceptance of a grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Health for EMS training equipment for the fire department in the amount of $11,329.

• The purchase of lift station replacements from Instrument and Supply Company in the amount of $57,900.

• Placing Ordinance 20-04 regarding mobile food vending on its third reading and adopting the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-05 concerning amending Chapter 54 of the Land Use Code relating to final plats on its second and third readings and adopting the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-06 regarding residential auto sales on its second reading.

• Resolution 16-20 concerning the final plat development permit for the Ridgestone Duplex addition.

• Resolution 17-20 regarding amending the Siloam Springs Master Street Plan regarding street fees.

• • •

On Friday, in a press release, the city stated that all city buildings will have limited access to the public. The city will see customers only on an appointment basis, and then only one at a time. Appointments can be made by calling 479-524-5136 and following the prompts.

General News on 03/22/2020